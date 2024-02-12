Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea obtain marriage license ahead of Super Bowl performance

Usher and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, have sparked marriage rumors with their romantic move in Las Vegas right before the big game.

According to court documents, the couple secured a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Although the marriage certificate is yet to be filed, this step marks a significant milestone in their relationship.

The duo, who first caught the public's eye at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019, has since welcomed two children into their lives.

Their daughter, Sovereign Bo, was born in 2020, and their son, Sire Castrello, arrived in 2021.

Usher is also a father to two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster. In the lead-up to his anticipated Super Bowl performance, Usher shared insights into his relationship with Jennifer praising her as his support system and confidante.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," he told People. "We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children."

He further expressed his deep affection and respect for her, emphasizing the significance of their bond. "She's my best friend and I love her," he said of Jennifer, who hails from Miami and has built a successful career as a record executive.

Not long after giving birth to their second child, Jenn took to Instagram to wish Usher a happy birthday, penning an emotional tribute. She wrote: "Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication…. I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family."

She continued: "You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday! Don’t nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you!"

As Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl LVIII, featuring a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, it wasn't just his performance that captured attention but also the beautiful testament to his love and commitment to Jennifer, setting the stage for their future together.

A long-time heartthrob, Usher has reportedly dated the likes of TLC's Chilli Thomas and Naomi Campbell. He was previously married to stylist Tameka Foster, with whom he had two sons, and his manager Grace Miguel who he filed for divorce from in 2018.

