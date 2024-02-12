Gwen Stefani cuddles up to husband Blake Shelton in sweet new photo

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently shared a moment of affection, quelling rumors of an impending split with a cozy photograph, reflecting their strong bond amidst speculation.

The 54-year-old singer and her 47-year-old husband looked content and united in the snapshot shared on Gwen's Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Gwen showcased her distinctive style in black leather pants, a sparkling top, and a denim jacket, complemented by high heels and her blonde hair styled in a ponytail.

Blake opted for a more laid-back look with blue jeans, a blue and white shirt, a coordinating jacket, and tan shoes.

Their outing took them to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they were set to enjoy the 2024 Super Bowl festivities. Gwen also highlighted their visit to Blake's Ole Red venue and her headlining performance at a TikTok Tailgate party.

Despite the buzz about their marriage, the couple's cheerful demeanor suggested they remain unaffected.

Speculation about their relationship intensified last year as the pair seemed to engage in separate activities more frequently.

They celebrated the New Year apart, with Gwen in Las Vegas and Blake in Nashville. However, both are busy with their respective careers; Blake is preparing for his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, and Gwen is reuniting with No Doubt for a Coachella performance.

Despite these individual projects, they recently collaborated on a new single, Purple Irises, reigniting excitement among fans who admire their partnership.

"COUPLE GOALS!!! Love this so much!" and "I'm really excited! I'm sure it will be amazing," are among the enthusiastic responses from supporters who are delighted to see them making music together again.

Since their marriage in July 2021, after meeting on NBC's The Voice in 2014, Gwen and Blake have frequently collaborated, delivering hits like Go Ahead And Break My Heart, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Nobody But You, and Happy Anywhere.

Gwen recently opened up about her meeting Blake in a forthcoming episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast where she described meeting him as a ‘miracle’.

Her first of seven seasons (not consecutively) on The Voice aired that September. She filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale in August of 2015, and it was finalized the following year.

Blake had announced his split from Miranda Lambert – who he married in 2011 – in July of the same year; in 2018, she met husband Brendan McLoughlin, and the two tied the knot the following year.

Following their respective divorces, and bonding over them, Gwen and Blake started dating in November of 2015, and tied the knot in their Oklahoma ranch in July of 2021.

