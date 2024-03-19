Queen Letizia is sensational in ultra-fitted blazer in the brightest hue

The Queen of Spain had us double-taking in the most sensational blazer to kick off spring style. The royal, 52, looked stunning as she stepped out for a solo engagement on Monday looking the picture of radiance.

Letizia rocked a bright red tweed collarless blazer that had ornate pearl buttons down the front with gold detailing. The garment also had pockets on each side with frayed edging and padded shoulders for a sense of structure.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked sensational in a red jacket

The royal paired the statement piece with black fitted cigarette trousers and her go-to black slingbacks with a kitten heel for a glamorous touch. The Queen wore her newly-chopped bob straight to add further structure to the immaculate look.

© Getty Letizia wore dainty gold earrings

Jewellery was kept to a minimum as she allowed the statement buttons running down the front of her jacket to do the talking. The Queen simply wore a pair of dainty gold earrings.

© Getty Queen Letizia's jacket was collarless with statement buttons

As per usual, the mother-of-two wore a glamorous, yet simple makeup look. Her skin looked lit from within and her eyes were defined with a warm brown shade blended around the eye, with lashings of mascara to finish.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore a red blazer look Princess Kate would approve of

Letizia stepped out without her husband King Felipe to attend the delivery ceremony for Social Action Assistance from Mutua Madrileña Foundation in Madrid. Social action groups will receive funding to focus on the areas of disability, labour integration of young people at risk of exclusion, the fight against gender violence, children with health problems and the support of the elderly and homeless.

© Getty Queen Letizia attended the delivery ceremony for Social Action Assistance from Mutua Madrileña Foundation

The Queen could have been Princess Kate in this bright blazer look. The Princess of Wales, 42, looked so similar in a bright red tweed blazer with statement buttons and padded shoulders from Zara when she attended a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign on early childhood last September.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a similar blazer last autumn

Queen Letizia is a fan of a bright blazer and we would even go as far as to say that her statement blazer looks have been some of her best. Take a look at our favourites…

Lilac © Getty Last week the Queen looked so stylish in this ultra-feminine lilac blazer look to the Investigation National Awards which was paired with a dainty cut-out blouse in white.



Crimson © Getty Letizia looked incredible in this crimson three-piece suit with flared trousers to visit students' residences in October 2020. She even popped on a pair of red stilettos for the occasion.



Lime © Getty We loved Letizia in lime when she stepped out in February for a meeting at FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) headquarters in the 'Jestena' Huge Boss blazer with double-breasted buttons to contrast her black longline coat and wide-leg trousers.



Checked © Getty It doesn't get much more statement than this. The royal was spotted with her husband when they visited the community residence, Hospital del Rey, last November in a double-breasted checked blazer with cigarette trousers and kitten heels.



