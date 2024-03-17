Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's surprising comments about Kate Middleton's 'pomp' wedding revealed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Meghan Markle's surprising unearthed comments about sister-in-law Princess Kate's royal wedding revealed

The Duchess of Sussex wrote a polarising blog post on the royal wedding before she met Prince Harry

2 minutes ago
meghan markle kate middleton
HELLO!
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales' fairytale wedding day in 2011 was one of the most memorable royal weddings in history, with more than two billion people worldwide tuning in to watch Prince William tie the knot with his teenage sweetheart.

As royal watchers delighted in the celebrations following the big day, Meghan Markle, who hadn't yet met her future husband, Prince Harry, shared some polarising thoughts on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig about the royal wedding. 

WATCH: Remembering Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding day

The Duchess of Sussex penned a blog post on "the endless conversation about Princess Kate" following her royal wedding to Prince William.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan recalled the 'pomp' and 'circumstance' surrounding her sister-in-law's wedding

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Meghan wrote following her interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a member of Libyan royalty.

Kate on her wedding day waving© Getty
Meghan wrote about the Princess of Wales in her lifestyle blog, The Tig

"For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," she wrote of her future sister-in-law.

Kate and William wedding photo leaving Westminster Abbey© Getty
Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding was watched by over 2 billion people worldwide

Given her former views, Meghan clearly could never have imagined she too would one day be taking part in the "pomp and circumstance" as she wed Prince Harry just seven years later. 

In her explosive tell-all interview with chat show host Oprah, Meghan admitted she went into the royal family "naively" and didn't do any online research when dating Harry back in 2016. The pair went on to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

Meghan Markle wore a Stella McCartney gown during her wedding day in 2018
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018

In the sit-down interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday 7 March 2022, the Duchess explained: "I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed."

She continued: "I didn’t fully understand what the job was."So much so, in fact, that Meghan admitted that she had to swiftly perfect the art of curtsying before she met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

In the second episode of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the former actress recalls meeting the late monarch for the first time, and not understanding why she was required to curtsey when greeting her.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England. © Max Mumby/Indigo
Meghan recalled the first time she met the late Queen Elizabeth II

Harry recalled: "My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met. She had no idea what it all consisted of. It was a bit of a shock to the system for her." 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Meghan replied: "I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch. And he was like, 'Oh, my grandmother is here. She’s going to be there after church.' I remember we were in the car, driving, and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke."

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more