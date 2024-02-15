Queen Letizia's cinched new look is strikingly similar to her breathtaking engagement outfit

The Queen of Spain stepped out for an outing alongside her husband King Felipe on Wednesday wearing a stunning new look with a silhouette that looked familiar.

Queen Letizia, 52, looked so stylish in an unseen black Dries Van Noten jacket made from a textured floral fabric that featured a high neck and subtle utility pockets on the chest. The royal wore the garment buttoned up with a pair of coordinating cigarette trousers that grazed the ankle.

© Getty Letizia paired her suit with black pointed-toe heels like she did 20 years ago

King Felipe's wife teamed her cinched look with a pair of timeless black slingback heels by Carolina Herrera and carried the Initials Insignia Black Leather Crossbody Bag by the same designer brand that featured gold hardware.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia inaugurated the 2nd Tower of the Puig company

Adding to the flower power aesthetic was a pair of stunning gold earrings in the shape of jasmine flowers, also by Carolina Herrera. A statement earring was a welcomed addition to the look, especially as followers of Letizia have become used to her wearing subtle huggy styles by Gold & Roses.

© Getty Queen Letizia's suit from this week shared the same high-neck silhouette

Her dark hair was styled in a sleek straight fashion and she sported her usual rosy brown makeup look that never fails her. She dazzled alongside her husband King Felipe as the pair inaugurated 'T2', the second tower of the Spanish fragrance and fashion giant Puig at the L´Hospitalet de Llobregat in Barcelona.

Long-term fans of the ever-stylish royal may be thinking, 'Where have I seen that silhouette before?' The Queen wore a gorgeous white suit in 2003 to her engagement ceremony at El Prado Palace in Madrid alongside her then-fiancé Crown Prince Felipe and in-laws Juan Carlos I and his wife Queen Sofía.

© Getty Crown Prince Felipe Of Spain and Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano officially announce their engagement on 1 November 2003

Despite her recent look being in all-black, Letizia's white engagement pantsuit by Armani featured the same high neck as the suit she wore this week as well as a similar buttoned-up front and an identical cinched silhouette with long sleeves.

© Getty Letizia's engagement suit featured a high neckline and button-down front

Twenty years ago, the then-Letizia Ortiz styled the designer suit with a similar pair of pointed-toe black heels as the Caroline Herrera pair she wore on Wednesday and the then-31-year-old wore her caramel-hued locks in a familiar straightened style.

Letizia is not afraid of pulling her engagement look back out of her wardrobe. She re-wore the exact set during a visit to Morocco in 2019, opting to add a satin slip underneath and a pair of nude pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Queen Letizia re-wore the sentimental suit in Morocco in 2019

The mother-of-two has even taken inspo from her own iconic Armani suit moment, putting a modern spin on a white pantsuit in recent years. Letizia stunned in an angelic bright white suit at the 40th Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Awards last November.

The royal paired the bridal-worthy suit with a lacy white camisole and ultra-glitzy accessories in the form of a gold clutch bag and matching glimmering stilettos. Her sparkly drop earrings added another element of glamour into the mix.

© Getty Letizia sported a white suit last November which she styled with gold accessories

Letizia upped the ante on her usual rosy brown makeup look when she sported a sultry copper-toned smokey eye which winged out towards the temples for a dramatic look. Her glossy lip tied the look together flawlessly.