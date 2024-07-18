Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall appear to have a long way to go before they become amicable exes.

The Christina on the Coast star and her husband of less than three years both filed for divorce this week – and now Josh has been dealt more disappointing news.

According to reports, Josh has been cut from HGTV's new show The Flip Off, which will star Christina, her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Us Weekly claims that after Josh filed for divorce, show bosses decided to continue production without him.

The Flip Off was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

The series, which was announced on May 15, is slated to air in early 2025.

© Instagram Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July 2024

"@therealtarekelmoussa and @thechristinahall are back—along with their new spouses, @theheatherraeelmoussa and @unbrokenjosh—for a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain on the all-new HGTV show, The Flip Off!" shared HGTV with a first look trailer.

"Be on the lookout for the spicy new series that’ll have you saying, 'What the flip?'" It is unclear whether any scenes with Josh have been filmed yet.

© Instagram Josh has reportedly been cut from The Flip Off

Josh and Christina both filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

© Instagram Christina has requested the court to change her surname back to Haack

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

The documents also claim that Josh has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference. After announcing they were dating, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn't wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

© Instagram Christina and Josh got married in October 2021

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers.

In September 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the couple announced their engagement by showing off Christina's ring on Instagram. They secretly married that October, before having a bigger ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in April 2022.

© Instagram Christina and Josh had a bigger wedding in Hawaii in April 2022

Christina waited five months to address their union.

Sharing a photo from their intimate wedding that September, Christina penned: "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be."

She added: "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."