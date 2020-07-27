Meghan Markle's exact wedding nail polish revealed – and it's only £13 Loved the Duchess of Sussex's wedding manicure? Here's how to get the look

It may be over two years since her royal wedding, but there has still been one burning question on beauty lovers' lips ever since – what nail polish did Meghan Markle wear on her wedding day? The Duchess of Sussex broke tradition with her pretty nude pink manicure rather than the sheer nail polishes favoured by other royals including the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen, but her bridal manicure is one that brides everywhere have been longing to recreate ever since.

Thankfully, Vogue has now uncovered the secret behind Meghan's royal wedding nails, revealing that she had a custom-blended manicure and pedicure at DryBy London.

CND Shellac products were used on Meghan's nails, an ideal choice for the Duchess as they create manicures that last two weeks, ensuring her polish was chip-free for those close-up shots as she exchanged wedding rings with Prince Harry.

Meghan wore CND Shellac nail polish on her wedding day

On her fingernails one layer of Unmasked – a pretty nude shade - was painted, with two coats of Negligee – a pale sheer polish - on top. Meanwhile, the royal bride wore two coats of CND Shellac Cashmere Wrap on her toes.

Meghan's salon of choice, DryBy London, offers CND manicures for £50. But if you want to recreate her wedding manicure for yourself at home, we've tracked down her CND Shellac nail polishes on Amazon from £13 each.

The Duchess of Sussex had a bespoke bridal manicure at DryBy London

You will, however, have to invest in some extra equipment to create the perfect Shellac manicure, including a base coat and top coat, and an LED lamp. For royal-approved nails every day, it's worth it!

How to recreate Meghan Markle's royal wedding nails:

CND Shellac Unmasked nail polish, £13.39, Amazon

CND Shellac Negligee nail polish, £12.78, Amazon

CND Shellac Cashmere Wrap nail polish, £12.88, Amazon

CND Shellac Power Polish UV base and top coat, £22.74, Amazon

CND LED Lamp, £203.77, Amazon

