How to Make Your Manicure Last Longer, According to a Celebrity Nail Artist

Maintaining the longevity of your manicure is practically crucial for a polished appearance, and prolonged enjoyment of your gels or nail art.

Long-lasting gel nails enhance overall aesthetics, save time on frequent touch-ups, and preserve your investment. However only proper care can ensure a durable, chip-free finish and resilient nails. Luckily for us Iram Shelton is 'on hand' (mind the pun) with some expert advice.

Iram is the manicurist behind some of the most high-profile hands, with clients including Addison Rae, Nicola Coughlan and Rose Huntington-Whiteley, there's nothing she doesn't know about achieving a red carpet-worthy manicure - something we're sure over her 120K-strong following on Instagram can agree with.

To find out more, we asked Iram her top tips for getting the most out of your manicure and making it last...



How to Make a Manicure Last Longer:

Top Coat:

"You should always focus on the preparation of your nails as that is the basis for a longer lasting manicure," says Iram, "I would definitely suggest applying a top coat to finish off your manicure. Applying a top coat will always leave you with a beautiful finish and seals in your polish design. It will also keep your manicure looking fresh for longer. A top coat will protect your polish from any scratches and help prevent the polish from chipping."

Cuticle Oil:

"Cuticle oil is a must too," Iram explains. "We wash our hands or use hand sanitiser several times throughout the day which means we’re constantly stripping the oils from our nails and skin. Nobody wants dry hands or cuticles. Applying cuticle oil is such an important step in nail care as it can help to protect your nail from trauma and also stimulate nail growth."

Protect The Mani:

"Brittle, weak, or damaged nails are often caused by overexposure to harsh chemicals, repeated exposure to water or neglect. Avoid picking or peeling things with your nails such as labels or even opening cans as this can cause trauma to the nail resulting in breakages. If you work with harsh chemicals or you’re washing up at home, try to wear gloves."

To nurse flimsy nails back to health I would recommend the following:

Apply nail strengthening treatments between gel appointments.

Apply cuticle oil or cuticle balm regularly.

Protect your hands and nails and wear gloves when washing or cleaning.

Avoid soaking your hands in water for long periods of time.

Take supplements if required but always check with a GP.

The Best Products To Make Your Manicure Last Longer:

How We Chose:

Ingredients: The elements in these products are thoughtfully chosen to tackle prevalent problems associated with chipped nail polish. They feature established ingredients and properties that can improve the overall health of your nails.

Efficacy: Iram personally recommend these top-notch products, having discovered their remarkable effectiveness in promoting nail health.

Why You Should Trust Iram:

Celebrated nail artist Iram Shelton is renowned for her exclusive nail treatments, notably her luxurious manicures, earning her favoritism among both UK and global celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicola Coughlan, and Addison Rae. With features in publications such as Vogue and Grazia, her trendsetting designs are characterized by chic minimalism.

Iram's Manicure Must Haves:

Miracle Pure Nail Care Strengthener - Max Factor

Having a break from gels? Keep a layer of this on your nails to protect and strengthen them from within. It's ultra-shiny so your nails will still look chic. £7.99 AT BOOTS

Helen Fine Cuticle Nips - Navy

Sharp and precise, these cuticle nippers get every last bit of dead skin to keep nails looking professional. After all, the key to a long lasting manicure is in the preparation. £58.00 - NAVY

Huile Abricot Daily Nutritive Nail & Cuticle Serum - Dior

Daily hand washing turns cuticles dry which can lead to tears. After every wash, apply this. Its moisturising formula keeps skin soft and supple and your manicure will last a lot longer. £27.00 AT BOOTS

