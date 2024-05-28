Simone Ashley is radiant in £2.5k slinky backless bridal gown

Simone Ashley is no stranger to dressing in swathes of fabric and intricate embroidery thanks to her role as Kate Sharma on Bridgerton, but she left behind empire waists and full skirts for her recent red carpet appearance.

The 29-year-old actress, who starred in season two of the Netflix series, slipped her toned figure into a slinky silk slip dress from Tove as she attended L’Oréal’s Lights on Women’s Worth in Cannes.

© People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock The actress looked stunning in a Tove dress at the L'Oréal Lights On Women's Worth event

The bridal-inspired ivory white frock, which retails for £2,495 features a one-shouldered neckline, a backless silhouette and draped fabric that gathered at the waist before falling into a floor-length skirt. The brand described it as the "epitome of refined luxury", and Simone embraced that aesthetic with her silver accessories.

Her glossy hair was parted in the middle and styled sleek and straight with the front strands tucked behind her ears.

© Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock Simone showed off her backless gown

While her latest look would make a glamorous wedding dress for a modern-day bride, it was worlds apart from the bridal gown she was spotted wearing in Bridgerton. When Viscount Anthony Bridgerton was preparing to marry Kate's sister Edwina, he daydreamed about what Kate would look like at the altar in her place.

She wore an ivory empire-waist dress with a scoop neckline, capped sleeves and delicate embroidery, which she teamed with an ornate choker, satin gloves, pearl drop earrings, and a tiara in her curled updo.

Simone on Kate Sharma's style

© Mike Marsland The actress has shown off her modern red carpet style on several occasions

Simone, who is L’Oréal’s new UK spokesperson, recently opened up about her Regency wardrobe, which was wildly different from her own personal style.

"I love dressing up for Bridgerton. The show has been a very special experience in my life and it’s a job where I get to go to work and wear the most beautiful couture.

"It’s an honor to wear our costume designer, tailor, and seamstresses’ work. You step out feeling like a princess," the Sex Education star told Vogue.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Simone has opened up about her future appearances on Bridgerton

"The hair and makeup as well… Farida [Ghwedar] does my wigs for Bridgerton and they’re just so beautiful. This season there are lots of floral and different Indian elements integrated, which is nice," Simone added.

While previous stars such as Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, have rarely been seen in the show since season one, Simone has made a brief return in season three, which follows Colin Bridgerton's love story.

She has not ruled out future appearances in the show, telling Variety: "I've done my two [seasons]. I've done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

