Bridgerton: we think we know how Sophie Beckett will come into season 3

Bridgerton season three has given fans plenty to talk about, but while people have been swooning over Colin and Penelope - attention has now turned to Benedict Bridgerton’s storyline. Warning: contains minor spoilers about Benedict’s storyline from the novel An Offer from a Gentleman.

Since the book order placed Benedict’s story in third place after his siblings Daphne and Anthony found love, season three saw the narrative instead skip to Colin and Penelope’s romance - leaving Benedict’s storyline to be introduced in a future season.

WATCH: Bridgerton series 3’s dramatic hot air balloon scene

However, there are plenty of theories that Benedict’s story will be told in season four - and we think we might have spotted a major hint that his future partner, named Sophie Beckett in the novels, might be closer than you think…

Joanna Bobin as Lady Araminta Cowper and Jessica Madsen as Cressida

In the books, Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood. Conceived out of wedlock, she is brought up in the household as his ward until his death. After his passing, her cruel stepmother, named Araminta, forces her to work as a housemaid in her home before Sophie eventually runs away.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Although Sophie hasn’t been introduced in the TV show just yet, it appears that some tweaks might have been made to the books - and that the show will instead tie Sophie’s storyline to the Cowper family.

In the show, Cressida’s parents are both cruel and uncaring, pressuring her to wed during her third season out in society. While Cressida’s mother Lady Cowper’s first name isn’t revealed on the show the series’ wigmaker confirmed that her name is Araminta - the same as Sophie’s stepmother! The Instagram post read: “Fun fact - Lady Cowper’s first name is Araminta!” Either this is a pretty huge coincidence, or the TV show will make some changes to Sophie’s origins.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Unlike the books, Lady Cowper has two biological daughters. While one, Rosamund, is unkind and snobby, Posey is an ally of Sophie’s in the household. While Cressida was initially the villain of Bridgerton, season three has turned her into a more sympathetic character, making her the perfect friend to Sophie for the events of An Offer from a Gentleman - and so she represents an amalgamation of the two sisters for the show.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the TV show changes plot points from the novel. In season two, Kate and Edwina’s storyline was largely tweaked, including Anthony’s proposal and wedding to Edwina, which never took place in the books.

It was revealed that Lady Cowper's first name is Araminta

Fans have also pointed out that this would explain why Cressida has become a more central character in season three, and why we have been introduced to the Cowper’s household as well as her parents for the first time.

In the show, Lord Cowper is an older man, who angrily tells Cressida not to befriend Eloise Bridgerton, and is threatening to marry her to one of his own friends unless she finds her a suitor on her own. So, will Araminta Cowper eventually become a widow, and is she already stepmother to Sophie Beckett who has been kept hidden away? We can’t wait to find out!

Could Cressida be Sophie's half-sister?

Speaking about the revelation on social media, one fan wrote: “Omg. Did not even consider that! I hope we get a Sophie reveal at midnight. I saw Luke Newton mention in an interview where they asked about emojis that represent the season and he said mirror and drama masks which makes me think masquerade.”

Bridgerton books in order © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in Bridgerton The Bridgerton book series in order The Duke and I The Viscount Who Loved Me An Offer From a Gentleman Romancing Mr. Bridgerton To Sir Phillip, With Love When He Was Wicked It's In His Kiss On The Way To The Wedding

Another person added: “Ohhhh what a find! Can't wait till Sophie is introduced. I really hope we catch her this season. They usually set up the next season in the current on. And I am happy to see more of Cressida's development tbh. The actress is really talented and the writing for her is so much better than before.”