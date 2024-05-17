Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley shares never-before-seen photos of this season's diamonds from series three
Simone Ashley shares never-before-seen BTS photos of the Bridgerton cast

This season's love interests Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were among the diamonds featured 

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has set the ton abuzz as she shared exclusive personal photos from the set of series three via her Instagram. 

It truly appears as if the on-screen bonds from the hit Netflix TV series translate into real life. 

WATCH: Bridgerton S3 trailer

The first image shows a relative newcomer to the series. Francesca Bridgerton is the sister-in-law of Simone's character Kate Sharma, and this season sees her reluctant debut into society. 

Keen-eyed fans will notice that actress and model Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes for this season due to filming commitments. 

Hannah plays the less-spotted Bridgerton sister Francesca© Instagram
Sweetly, Simone captioned the image: "Found a diamond", showing Hannah in full costume as her character Francesca gets ready to be presented to the Queen and assembled members of the ton.  

A dashing duo!© Instagram
In the second image, the Bridgerton boys mix regency style with modern amenities, as leading man Luke Newton holds a fan to keep the summer heat off. His on-screen brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) squints into the sun.

Picture perfect© Instagram
Simone proves that it does indeed take a village to get a Viscountess ready for a ball, with one of the on-set stylists setting the perfect wave with hairspray. With all the dancing and on-set action, it's no wonder that the stars need lots of help to stay camera-ready.

A sneak peek into the dressing room© Instagram
Cheers! A celebration between leading ladies as Nicola Coughlan beams at the make-up table. 

While this series stars Nicola as wallflower Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as leading man Colin Bridgerton, this author remembers the previous season where it was all about 'Kanthony'. 

The electric love story between enemies Kate and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) was the focus of last season where eldest Bridgerton and Viscount Anthony searches for his Viscountess.

While their romance followed the popular 'enemies-to-lovers' trajectory, fans are excited to see the friendship develop between Colin and Penelope. Bridges will need to be rebuilt as last season, Colin carelessly tarnished Penelope's chances in the marriage market.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix Â© 2024© Netflix
Nicola Coughlan undergoes a transformation

Other characters will also have their stories progressed as we see how Kate and Anthony progress with married life, Will and Alice work to keep their club open and an unlikely friendship forms between Eloise Bridgerton and Cressida Cowper. 

In an even more unusual move, the third season will premiere twice, with the second set of four episodes dropping on 13 June. We await their arrival with bated breath! 

