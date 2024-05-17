Simone Ashley shares never-before-seen BTS photos of the Bridgerton cast

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has set the ton abuzz as she shared exclusive personal photos from the set of series three via her Instagram.

It truly appears as if the on-screen bonds from the hit Netflix TV series translate into real life.

WATCH: Bridgerton S3 trailer

The first image shows a relative newcomer to the series. Francesca Bridgerton is the sister-in-law of Simone's character Kate Sharma, and this season sees her reluctant debut into society.

Keen-eyed fans will notice that actress and model Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes for this season due to filming commitments.

© Instagram Hannah plays the less-spotted Bridgerton sister Francesca

Sweetly, Simone captioned the image: "Found a diamond", showing Hannah in full costume as her character Francesca gets ready to be presented to the Queen and assembled members of the ton.

© Instagram A dashing duo!

In the second image, the Bridgerton boys mix regency style with modern amenities, as leading man Luke Newton holds a fan to keep the summer heat off. His on-screen brother Benedict (Luke Thompson) squints into the sun.

© Instagram Picture perfect

Simone proves that it does indeed take a village to get a Viscountess ready for a ball, with one of the on-set stylists setting the perfect wave with hairspray. With all the dancing and on-set action, it's no wonder that the stars need lots of help to stay camera-ready.

© Instagram A sneak peek into the dressing room

Cheers! A celebration between leading ladies as Nicola Coughlan beams at the make-up table.

While this series stars Nicola as wallflower Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as leading man Colin Bridgerton, this author remembers the previous season where it was all about 'Kanthony'.

The electric love story between enemies Kate and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) was the focus of last season where eldest Bridgerton and Viscount Anthony searches for his Viscountess.

READ: Simone Ashley dazzles in strapless sequin dress at Bridgerton premiere

While their romance followed the popular 'enemies-to-lovers' trajectory, fans are excited to see the friendship develop between Colin and Penelope. Bridges will need to be rebuilt as last season, Colin carelessly tarnished Penelope's chances in the marriage market.

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan undergoes a transformation

Other characters will also have their stories progressed as we see how Kate and Anthony progress with married life, Will and Alice work to keep their club open and an unlikely friendship forms between Eloise Bridgerton and Cressida Cowper.

In an even more unusual move, the third season will premiere twice, with the second set of four episodes dropping on 13 June. We await their arrival with bated breath!