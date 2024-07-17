Christina Hall returns after Josh Hall divorce with update on family life — see here

On Tuesday, July 16, it was revealed in newly obtained court documents that Christina Hall and Josh Hall were set to divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

The 41-year-old HGTV star had been married to the fellow TV realtor since October 2021, announcing to the world that they'd actually tied the knot six months later. Josh, 44, filed for divorce earlier this month.

While the couple have yet to comment on the news in any way, Christina returned to social media in the hours after the news came out with an update from home.

The Flip or Flop host took to her Instagram Stories with an adorable photograph of her two sons Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four, shared with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead respectively.

The boys were snapped with their shirts off sleeping on a sofa bed, smiling for the camera, surrounded by several plush toys. The enamored mom wrote: "Summer sofa sleepovers [crying emoji] My sweet boys."

Per documents obtained by E! News, the couple differ considerably in some of the details of their respective divorce filings. While Josh was the first to file, Christina followed suit soon after with papers of her own.

Josh requested spousal support in his terms and requested that their assets acquired after marriage be distributed equally, including their marital home in Newport Beach. Christina, on the other hand, stated that the division of their assets will be determined at a later date.

Furthermore, she requested that her now estranged husband's alimony agreement be terminated, and also listed their date of separation as July 7. Josh listed their date of separation as July 8, instead.

Christina was first married to Tarek, her Flip or Flop co-host, from 2009 to 2016, and they share Brayden and daughter Taylor, 13. In 2018, she tied the knot with English TV host Ant, however they separated in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Just days before their split was revealed, however, Christina gave an interview to E! News about the secret to her enduring marriage to Josh in the wake of her two previous divorces.

Their secret? "Being communicative. Keep communication open. And then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips — just things like that."

Months earlier, it was announced that Christina and Josh would be starring in a new HGTV real estate reality show with her ex Tarek and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa titled The Flip Off.

While the series promises to capitalize on their competitive natures as dueling couples and exes, Christina shared that they haven't actually filmed together yet and was slightly nervous to see how their personalities would work in a professional setting. The fate of the show in the wake of Christina and Josh's divorce is currently unclear.

"I think that there's a lot of big personalities here," she told the publication. "I mean not think — I know there's a lot of personalities, there's a lot of dynamics. So it's gonna be really interesting. I'm honestly a little bit nervous. But it should be fun."