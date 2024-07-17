Flip or Flop star Christina Hall removes wedding ring tattoo after shocking divorce news

Christina Hall was pictured without her wedding ring on Tuesday July 16, the same day her divorce from Josh Hall was revealed — and HELLO! understands that the 41-year-old is also in the process of removing a wedding band tattoo, inked after her wedding to Josh.

In the picture, which you can see below, the mom-of-three had a wry smile on her face as she was seen in Costa Mesa, in Orange County, CA, walking back to her car. The Christina on the Coast star wore dark blue metallic leggings, with a Dolce & Gabbana cropped sweater and black sneakers.

She wore her blonde hair up in a ponytail, and sported a black baseball cap to shield her face. She wore a white hoodie wrapped around her waist.

© Goff Photos Christina Hall is pictured walking back to her car in Costa Mesa on July 16, 2024

The tattooed band has started to fade to a grey, and in pictures posted by Daily Mail, taken a day later, she wore a band-aid to cover the mark up.

At the Barbie premiere in 2023, the tattoo could be briefly seen underneath her wedding ring.

© Getty Images Josh and Christina attend the World Premiere of Barbie

Christina and Josh both filed for divorce after three years of marriage, with separate filings. Josh cited Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation and claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

She also seemingly confirmed the news when she deleted all her pictures of Josh, including their 2022 wedding ceremony in Hawaii, from social media.

© Instagram Christina and Josh on a date night in June 2024

Christina has been married twice before: She married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2018.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina Hall (2nd L), Josh Hall (2nd R), and Christina's three children

Later that same year Christina wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December before filing for divorce in November 2020 – which was finalized in June 2021. They share son Hudson, four.

She met Josh in early 2021, apparently at a real estate convention. It was reported in April 2022 that they had married each other, and the divorce documents reveal they officially tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement.

© Instagram Christina and Josh pose on the beach in Mexico

In September 2022 they had a second ceremony in Hawaii. Christina captioned a photo on Instagram from the day: "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

She was walked down the aisle by her two sons.

Christina posted a picture of them earlier on Wednesday July 17; the boys were snapped with their shirts off sleeping on a sofa bed, smiling for the camera, surrounded by several plush toys. "Summer sofa sleepovers [crying emoji] My sweet boys," she wrote.