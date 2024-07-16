Christina Hall reveals secret to successful marriage to Josh Hall after 2 divorces

Christina Hall has shared the secrets to her successful marriage with her third husband, Josh Hall.

The 41-year-old HGTV star appears to have learned a few lessons from her two failed marriages and is implementing them with her husband of two years.

Christina was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018. They share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight.

She then wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020 – which was finalized in June 2021. They share son Hudson, four.

Revealing what bolsters her strong relationship with Josh, Christina told E! News: "Being communicative.

"Keep communication open," she added. "And then having alone time when we can, whether it's date night, going on little trips—just things like that."

© Instagram Christina and Josh married in April 2022

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference.

After announcing they were dating, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn't wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers.

© Instagram The couple married in Hawaii

In September 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the couple announced their engagement by showing off Christina's ring on Instagram.

They married in Maui, Hawaii, in April 2022 but Christina waited five months to address their union.

Sharing a photo from their intimate wedding that September, Christina penned: "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be."

© Getty Images Christina with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa (L) and Ant Anstead (R)

She added: "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina has faced criticism in the past for aspects of her personal life, including her former marriages and her decision to make her children an active part of her social media presence.

Christina's husband has embraced his role as a stepdad to her three children

Explaining how she deals with the negative comments, she told People in 2023: "I allow myself a little time to be upset.

"Usually, the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it."

© Getty Images Christina and Josh ignore criticism

The Christina on the Coast star continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth.

"I have a great life and I can't be focused on pleasing everyone."