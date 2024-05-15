Flip or Flop's Christina Hall and Tarek El-Moussa reunite for new HGTV project – and Josh and Heather are joining them

Flip or Flop stars Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa are returning to the small screen together, years after their divorce.

The exes will star in a brand new HGTV show called The Flip Off, which will see Christina and her husband Josh compete against Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset's Heather El-Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

The series, which was announced on Wednesday, May 15, is slated to air in early 2025.

© Gilles Mingasson/Getty Images As seen on Flip or Flop, former real estate partners, Christina and Tarek pose as they pick out tiles for the kitchen of this Yorba Linda, CA home

Christina and Tarek welcomed daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, during their seven-year marriage.

They found fame after their Instagram profile, which featured before and after profiles of several renovation projects, caught the attention of TV producers, and in 2012, HGTV signed the couple to produce Flip Or Flop, debuted on the network in 2013.

© Instagram Photo posted by Heather Rae El Moussa on Instagram February 2024 featuring Tarek El Moussa, his two kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, plus his son Tristan

They split in 2016, and since then the Christina on the Coast host has become a mom to son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead (who is now with Renée Zellweger). Meanwhile, Heather and Tarek welcomed a baby boy of their own, Tristan, who turned one recently.

Tarek previously told People that he understood Christina's perspective behind leaving him in 2017 after his struggles with his mental health and a gun-related incident.

"I hold nothing against Christina. I don't blame her. I understand why she did what she did," he told the publication. "We had a lot of hard years through my sicknesses and my mental health struggles from the testosterone. So no ill feelings, and I understand her point of view."

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall pose on the beach in Mexico

However, he revealed that they were now stronger with their new spouses, and as co-parents, their relationship is "better than it's been ever since the separation. We all communicate well, even Heather and Christina. We really focus on the kids."

Their new approach to co-parenting was on display this week when Tarek, Christina and Heather shared a hilarious new reel that poked fun at Tarek having a "type". In the social media video, Heather and Christina stand side by side, both wearing black tops with ripped blue jeans and sporting their platinum blonde locks down in loose curls.

They then introduce themselves to each other by the other's name, and Christina quipped about the error: "Must be all that bleach." The clip then pans to Tarek, who adds: "Well, I guess it is confusing."

For Mother's Day, the two couples celebrated their kids' love for each other, with Christina and Josh sending bouquets of flowers to Heather on behalf of Brayden, Taylor, and themselves.The favor was returned, with Heather and Tarek sending flowers to Christina on behalf of the two kids and themselves, even leaving a sweet note for the HGTV star.