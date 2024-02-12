Ryan Reynolds calls out Blake Lively for missing his big night in new photo from family home

Ryan Reynolds had a big night during the Super Bowl – not because his friend Taylor Swift was there, and by extension Travis Kelce's win with the Kansas City Chiefs, but for more personal reasons.

The Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur, 47, made Super Bowl LVIII his own with the drop of the first official trailer for Deadpool 3.

Check out the first teaser for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan with his best friend, and the X-Men's very own, Hugh Jackman…

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

The Shawn Levy directed film also features a cast of Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, (potentially) Jennifer Garner, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni.

However, while Ryan got to celebrate the big night at his family home, he was left alone by his wife Blake Lively, who was instead taking in the Super Bowl courtside.

Blake, 36, was spotted cheering on the Chiefs with best friend Taylor and Ice Spice, celebrating the team's second straight Super Bowl win in a row and grooving to Usher's smooth beats during his halftime show.

Ryan took to his Instagram with a photo of himself at home with the new trailer on their TV, and quipped in his caption: "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"

Fans joked in response that the night was Blake's night with Taylor, leaving comments like: "I may be wrong but I think she's at the Taylor Swift concert," and: "Trailer was sooo cool! Can't wait! But you better watch your wife, I think she's hanging out with a guy named Taylor something."

Deadpool 3, meanwhile, which wrapped production this January after delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, will officially release on July 26, 2024, aka exactly 11 years to the date of the release of Hugh's The Wolverine.

The new Deadpool film will integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, with the franchise having been handled prior by 20th Century Fox before it was acquired by Disney.

The film will be the first in the MCU to hold an R-rating, as the previous two films have, and will be released as the studio's 34th film, part of Marvel's Phase Five, and will mark Hugh's return to the role of Wolverine after his 2017 solo outing with Logan.

In an interview with Collider, Ryan spoke about getting Hugh, 55, back into the fold of the MCU, saying: "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back.

"My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago… was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool-Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time."

