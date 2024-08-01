Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively is a fairytale dream in unexpected mini dress with ruby slippers
Blake Lively in strapless gown and tiara© Getty

Blake Lively is a fairytale dream in enchanting mini dress with ruby slippers

The It Ends With Us star was seen with Isabela Ferrer in NYC

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Blake Lively looked nothing short of a fairytale dream as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday rocking three enchanting looks. 

The Gossip Girl star, 36, was spotted alongside her The It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer in the Meatpacking District looking radiant in a white mini dress which was embellished with blue and green beading to form fish and lilypads - presumably a nod to her character Lily Bloom in the upcoming movie adaptation of Coleen Hoover's hit novel.

Blake Lively in beaded bright dress© Getty
Blake Lively looked straight from a fairytale

Blake's mini dress also featured a square neckline with flower-adorned straps and red evaded tassels coming off the skirt's hem.

Blake lively in mini dress and ruby slippers© Getty
Blake wore ruby slippers

Blake added an ethereal touch to her look in her rhinestone-adorned toadstall bag and matching ruby slippers fit for Dorothy Gale's trip down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz.

Blake lively side view in mini dress walking© Getty
Blake rocked tumbling curls

The bronzed beauty also popped an oversized ring on each finger and embraced a sense of maximalism with her beaded hoop earrings. 

Her tumbling beachy blonde locks looked incredible in boho waves, while her makeup look featured a deep rosy lip and a sparkly eye. 

Blake in a bright beaded coat© Getty
Blake popped on a bright beaded coat

In another shot, Ryan Reynolds' wife was seen rocking the most eye-catching beaded trench coat in an array of vivid colours. 

Meanwhile, Isabela Ferrera, who plays Blake's younger self in the upcoming drama, was seen looking cool and understated in a dark-wash blue denim waistcoat and matching jeans with beige striped stitching and croc print cowboy boots.

Blake's rainbow connection

Blake Lively on street in rainbow dress© Getty
Blake Lively was seen in the Upper West Side

The Age of Adaline star was also seen on Wednesday rocking a second look as she took a stroll in the Upper West Side.

The A Simple Favor actress wore an eccentric chiffon midi dress with a crew neckline and a cupid print. The flamboyant skirt was made from feathers in pastel hues of yellow, pink, and blue. 

Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively face eachother in colourful dresses© Getty
Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively looked stunning in colourful dresses

Her feathered look was amplified by a pair of pastel rainbow stilettos and a pair of statement earrings enhanced by a chic low ponytail.

She beamed at her co-star Isabela who was stunning in a sky blue A-line dress with floral detailing. 

Blake's flattering florals 

Blake lively walking in floral dress© Getty
Blake looked fabulous in florals

Blake's third dress was a more tame affair. She shone in a floral white floaty midi dress with a fitted V-neckline bodice teamed with peep-toe heels with flowers on the ankle. 

Red carpet star

Ryan announced the name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premier© Dimitrios Kambouris
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wowed at the Deadpool & Wolverine New York premiere

Prior to her jam-packed day in New York City, the actress was seen alongside her husband and model pal Gigi Hadid on the red carpet of Ryan's new movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

The mother-of-four looked otherworldly in a red leather catsuit with black lace running down the side. 

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

She arrived at the after-party looking stunning in a blue and red floral mini dress with the most luscious ponytail.

 

