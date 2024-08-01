Blake Lively is a fairytale dream in enchanting mini dress with ruby slippers

Blake Lively looked nothing short of a fairytale dream as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday rocking three enchanting looks.

The Gossip Girl star, 36, was spotted alongside her The It Ends With Us co-star Isabela Ferrer in the Meatpacking District looking radiant in a white mini dress which was embellished with blue and green beading to form fish and lilypads - presumably a nod to her character Lily Bloom in the upcoming movie adaptation of Coleen Hoover's hit novel.

© Getty Blake Lively looked straight from a fairytale Blake's mini dress also featured a square neckline with flower-adorned straps and red evaded tassels coming off the skirt's hem.

© Getty Blake wore ruby slippers Blake added an ethereal touch to her look in her rhinestone-adorned toadstall bag and matching ruby slippers fit for Dorothy Gale's trip down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz.

© Getty Blake rocked tumbling curls The bronzed beauty also popped an oversized ring on each finger and embraced a sense of maximalism with her beaded hoop earrings. Her tumbling beachy blonde locks looked incredible in boho waves, while her makeup look featured a deep rosy lip and a sparkly eye.

© Getty Blake popped on a bright beaded coat In another shot, Ryan Reynolds' wife was seen rocking the most eye-catching beaded trench coat in an array of vivid colours. Meanwhile, Isabela Ferrera, who plays Blake's younger self in the upcoming drama, was seen looking cool and understated in a dark-wash blue denim waistcoat and matching jeans with beige striped stitching and croc print cowboy boots.

Blake's rainbow connection © Getty Blake Lively was seen in the Upper West Side The Age of Adaline star was also seen on Wednesday rocking a second look as she took a stroll in the Upper West Side. The A Simple Favor actress wore an eccentric chiffon midi dress with a crew neckline and a cupid print. The flamboyant skirt was made from feathers in pastel hues of yellow, pink, and blue.

© Getty Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively looked stunning in colourful dresses Her feathered look was amplified by a pair of pastel rainbow stilettos and a pair of statement earrings enhanced by a chic low ponytail. She beamed at her co-star Isabela who was stunning in a sky blue A-line dress with floral detailing.

Blake's flattering florals © Getty Blake looked fabulous in florals Blake's third dress was a more tame affair. She shone in a floral white floaty midi dress with a fitted V-neckline bodice teamed with peep-toe heels with flowers on the ankle.

Red carpet star © Dimitrios Kambouris Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wowed at the Deadpool & Wolverine New York premiere Prior to her jam-packed day in New York City, the actress was seen alongside her husband and model pal Gigi Hadid on the red carpet of Ryan's new movie Deadpool and Wolverine. The mother-of-four looked otherworldly in a red leather catsuit with black lace running down the side.

