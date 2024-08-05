Carole Middleton's dramatic wedding feature comes with a warning

The Princess of Wales' parents Carole and Michael Middleton ran their Party Pieces business for 36 years before they sold it in 2023.

What started as a business for kids' party decorations in 1987 became a one-stop shop for all celebrations, from Valentine's Day to weddings. Speaking of the latter, the business recently took to Instagram to show off one of their boldest wedding features – and one comes with a warning.

"Create a Bold Blast of Colour for the Wedding Photos with This Pink Smoke Cannon! This smoke cannon creates a billowing cloud of deep pink colour that creates an incredible backdrop for the wedding snaps!

"Make sure not to fire off inside though! It's for outside use only!" the caption read. The photo showed a couple posing for photos in a lush green setting surrounded by dramatic smoke.

© Karwai Tang Carole Middleton set up Party Pieces in 1987 and sold it in 2023

While Party Pieces was sold to entrepreneur James Sinclair in 2023, the smoke cannons were also available to buy when the Middletons were at the helm. Costing a bargain £5.99, they came in pink, blue and white to match any colour scheme.

Carole's business

© Getty The mother-of-three said her kids got involved in the business

The founder has opened up about starting her business and getting her whole family involved.

Speaking about the origins of Party Pieces to Good Housekeeping, Carole said: "In 1987, I had two young children and was pregnant with my son, James. We had come back to the UK from living abroad and I was a full-time mum. I didn’t want to miss out on my children growing up, so I considered starting my own business.

"Party Pieces was as a result of my personal need for my own children’s parties. You had to hunt high and low to find suitable party supplies. I found suppliers and put up notices in my daughters’ playgroup that said ‘Planning a Party?’ and started getting orders."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything You Need To Know About Carole Middleton

She said they took a risk when Mike quit his job to get involved in the business, but it paid off and they went on to bring their three kids Kate, Pippa and James into the fold.

"James would get picked up – very occasionally by someone else – and come back to the office and be here with me. I was often finished by 6pm and I didn’t have a long train journey. I think it’s really good to work.

"It was part of the children’s lives – it still is – and they’d come and help. They did a lot of modelling. Catherine was on the cover of one of the catalogues, blowing out candles. Later on, she did some styling and set up the First Birthday side of the business. Pippa did the blog. I still value their ideas and opinions," she explained.

Kids' weddings

© Getty Carole Middleton said she was involved in Kate and Pippa's wedding planning

While Party Pieces was a big part of their lives, Kate, Pippa and James chose to leave their decorations to someone else on their wedding days.

The Princess of Wales married Prince William at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, followed by Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield in May 2017.

© Getty Images Pippa acted as Kate's maid of honour at her 2011 wedding

Carole admitted she was very involved in her daughter's weddings. "We talked about music… everything. I was involved lots with both Pip’s and Catherine’s weddings," the Party Pieces founder began during an interview with The Telegraph.

© Getty Images Pippa and James tied the knot in 2017

Her one piece of advice for other mothers of the bride was: "Don't muscle in on the guest list." She said: "But I think the most important thing, as a parent, is to listen to what your daughter wants. You can have all the ideas in the world, but it has to be about them. And don’t muscle in on the guest list."

Meanwhile, her youngest child James married Alizee Thevenet in Bormes-les-Mimosas in France in 2021, and her daughter-in-law chose to recycle Carole's wedding dress.

DISCOVER: Rebellious royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Princess Anne's mini dress & more