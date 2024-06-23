Carole Middleton copies daughter Princess Kate' daring style in red hot satin dress

Carole Middleton and her daughter the Princess of Wales have worn coordinating outfits and even raided each other's wardrobes in the past.

For the most part, the pair have shared elegant coat dresses and summer frocks, but we've unearthed some more daring outfits from the mother-daughter duo before Princess Kate married into the royal family.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Carole was a lady in red at the Art For Starlight Party in 2009

Back in September 2009, Carole joined her husband Michael Middleton and their daughters Kate and Pippa at the Art For Starlight Party at London's Saatchi Gallery. The Party Pieces founder left muted colours behind in favour of a striking pop of colour in a cherry red satin dress.

The strapless bodice was held up with one large strap that travelled diagonally across her back, while the material gathered at an empire waist and fell into a knee-length ruffled skirt.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The Middleton family wore monochromatic outfits

Carole teamed it with black Louis Vuitton heels with the brand's iconic red sole on display as she sat at the dinner table. Her brunette long bob had been blowdried into a bouncy straight style with bangs across her face, while her beauty look remained simple.

Carole was pictured alongside her family, who wore monochromatic ensembles. Michael rocked a black pinstripe suit, while Pippa chose a black and white sequin mini dress and Kate looked elegant in a floor-length grey wraparound dress.

© Max Mumby/Indigo

However, Kate had embraced a more rebellious fashion sense in the past. In 2006, the Princess was a lady in red as she watched Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match at Ham Polo Club. The low V-neck, strappy halterneck and open back, as well as the head-turning colour, were all features that she moved away from when she married William in 2011.

Carole's fashion confessions

Carole is often pictured in elegant midi dresses, which is no surprise considering she previously admitted to The Telegraph that she favours them over trousers. "Not ones that are tight round the middle though, my shape’s changing," she said.

© CARL DE SOUZA Carole Middleton looked stunning in a blue coat dress at the royal wedding

However, she also confessed that she "hates" shopping, so she likely took no joy from hunting for her pastel blue Catherine Walker coat mother-of-the-bride dress for the Prince and Princess of Wales' big day.

"Like every mother, I wanted to look my best, make my children proud and enjoy the day. I honestly don’t think I was any more stressed than any other mother-of-the-bride," she said.

Kate and Carole's twinning style

© Getty The pair often take inspiration from each other's wardrobe

Luckily, Carole doesn't have to look far for fashion inspiration. The mother-of-three often copies her eldest daughter's style – just cast your mind back to the pink silk ME+EM shirt dress Kate wore in Scotland in 2021, which Carole then rocked to Ascot the following year.

© Getty The Princess of Wales' mother Carole wore the same pink dress

If that's not enough proof, then take a look at Kate's first solo speech as a royal in March 2012, where she chose a blue Reiss dress – the same outfit Carole wore for Royal Ascot in 2010.

