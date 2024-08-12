Robin Williams' complicated love life: his three marriages, relationship with son's nanny, and fatherhood

Ten years later, Robin Williams' passing remains one of Hollywood's most heartbreaking losses. His memory remains strong through his many unforgettable performances and his family.

Before his death in 2014, the actor welcomed three children, all of whom have entered the entertainment industry like their father, those being Zak, 41, Zelda, 35, and Cody, 32.

Also keeping his memory alive, however, are his three wives, all of whom have spoken about their loving yet complicated relationships with the actor.

Here's what you need to know about the late Robin's love life, including his three marriages and the circumstances in which they came about…

Valerie Velardi

In 1976, a then unknown Robin, while working as a bartender, met and began a romance with Valerie Velardi, who also boasts acting credits just like her late ex-husband such as the 1980 movie Popeye.

© Getty Images Robin Williams with his first wife, Valerie Velardi

Their relationship blossomed after his live-in relationship with comedian Elayne Boosler ended, and in 1978, they tied the knot. They welcomed a son during their marriage, Zak.

However, in the 2018 documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Valerie confessed that Robin had cheated several times while they were together, but she decided to turn a blind eye.

© Getty Images The couple were married from 1978-1988 and welcomed one son

"He loved women. Absolutely loved women. And I got it," she said. "I understood and I wanted him to have that, but I also wanted him to come home."

Marsha Graces

In 1984, Robin met Marsha Graces when she was employed as a nanny for young Zak. While nothing happened at first, their relationship soon grew intimate.

© Getty Images Robin Williams with his second wife, Marsha Graces

At the time, it proved to be a scandalous situation, being touted as an extramarital affair. When it was revealed in late 1988 that Marsha was pregnant with Robin's baby, things escalated even further.

However, in Come Inside My Mind, Valerie stated that the relationship between Marsha and Robin began after they had already separated. In April 1989, while six months pregnant with their child, Robin and Marsha tied the knot.

© Getty Images The pair were married from 1989-2010, and welcomed two children while together

Together, they welcomed daughter Zelda and son Cody. Marsha acted as a production assistant on several of her husband's films, including Good Morning, Vietnam and Dead Poets Society. They founded a production company together, Blue Wolf Productions, and became a producer on several of his films, most notably 1993's Mrs. Doubtfire.

The couple separated in 2008 and Marsha filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

Susan Schneider

© Getty Images Robin Williams with his third wife, Susan Schneider

After a chance meeting at an Apple Store a few years earlier, Robin tied the knot with graphic designer Susan Schneider Williams in 2011, and they remained together until his untimely death in 2014.

Since his death, his widow has become a passionate advocate for Lewy Body Dementia, the disease Robin had been diagnosed with after his death that seemed to contribute to his feelings of depression leading to his suicide.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2011 and remained together until his death in 2014

She even put out a documentary titled Robin's Wish, which captured the last few days leading up to his death, and has remained a leading force in raising awareness about the disease.