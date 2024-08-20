Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek's 'sexy and cool' wedding rule guests have to follow

No strangers to expressing their personalities through their style, Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Durek Verrett have chosen to make an interesting fashion choice at their upcoming wedding.

Crown Prince Haakon's older sister, 52, and the shaman, 49, are set to host a three-day celebration in Norway, culminating in their wedding ceremony on 31 August.

© Agencia EFE/Shutterstock The couple often show off their bold sense of style

When festivities kick off on Thursday, guests will gather for a meet-and-greet party in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

In a departure from royal tradition, which often sees dress codes include ballgowns with demure floor-length hemlines and covered shoulders, the pair have reportedly asked guests to follow a "sexy and cool" theme.

Stepping back from royal duties

© Getty Norway's Princess Martha Louise stepped back from royal duties in 2022



This is likely a reflection of their rebellion against societal norms, which saw Martha step back from royal duties in November 2022.

King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter and Durek bonded over their shared sense of spirituality, with the princess running her own alternative therapy centre, Astarte Education.

In a move likened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal life, it was announced that Märtha would no longer carry out official engagements.

"There’s been turmoil with me taking a different path. There's been a lot of criticism, especially with me being spiritual; in Norway, that's taboo," she said, adding: "The Norwegian people, I guess, have decided it's best for me to step down because of Durek’s views."

Norwegian wedding

© Getty Geiranger fjord near the village of Geiranger, Norway where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will tie the knot at the end of August



Following the meet-and-greet, Martha and Durek's friends and family – including Martha's three kids Maud Angelica, 20, Leah Isadora, 18, and Emma Tallulah, 15, with her late ex-husband Ari Behn – will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village on Friday. The day will conclude with a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party at Hotel Union.

She previously explained why the location is close to her heart. "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings," she wrote.

"It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

On Saturday, parish priest Margit Lovise Holte will marry the couple in a ceremony at the historic four-star hotel, which boasts a spa, three restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, its own nightclub, and even a vintage car museum.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Martha Louise of Norway's fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett opens up about death threats

The couple – who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2022 – will then enjoy a wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel.

It is thought that the "sexy" dress code will switch to black tie for the wedding day, with guests expected to don tuxedos and long gowns.

RELATED: Princess Elisabeth copies satin wedding guest dress from three years ago