Princess Martha Louise's fiancé shaman Durek emotional over big life change ahead of royal wedding

Princess Martha Louise of Norway's fiancé Durek Verrett has opened up about his emotions ahead of his wedding.

The American shaman, who has said he is the reincarnation of Pharaoh, is set to marry the royal on 31 August in the Geiranger fjord.

As the big day approaches, Durek discussed their long-distance relationship, which only ended recently after he relocated from America six weeks ago.

Durek now calls Norway his home, alongside Martha Louise and her three children Maud Angelica, 20, Leah Isadora, 18, and Emma Tallulah, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ari Behn.

"When I was away from her, I would get her in moments and then she'd leave and I'd cry and get back to doing what I do. For me, what gets me is that I get to wake up every day to this beautiful woman," he said during an appearance on Martha Louise's podcast Heartsmart Conversations.

"For me, being a strong man is being vulnerable and crying," admitted Martha, while her fiancé jokingly added: "She broke me down! I was raised in a strong family... I call my sister and I'm like, 'They want me to cry, are they crazy?'."

Durek recently shared a peek into his new life with Crown Prince Haakon's sister. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself enjoying a boat day with Martha Louise, telling fans he had found "a new level of bliss."

He explained in the caption: "Living in Norway has unlocked a new level of bliss, darlings! Picture this: cruising the stunning fjords with your beloved @iam_marthalouise and friends @toregrimstad @wambui73 @drmariannevestnes, the sun kissing your face, and a spread of delicious food and drinks at your fingertips.

"If you ever visit, hopping on a boat is a must! Life sparkles when shared with soulful, uplifting people — no time for complainers or gossipers here. Remember, tribe, the secret sauce to a fab life is all about those good vibes and good company!"

The couple met through a mutual friend and they went public with their relationship on Instagram in 2019.

Durek has often openly gushed about their relationship and his excitement about their future together.

"To me, marriage isn't just you getting married to someone, it is literally an act before God, that I am merging my life with her children, with her family, with my family, and really showing up.

"That's something that I really love about myself, I love that I'm the type of man that shows up. I love being able to show up for her, I love showing up for her kids, and I love how my family shows up for her, and I love how her family shows up for me."

Martha said she was "very much forward to our wedding," while her soon-to-be-husband added: "It's really going to be nice for me because I have so much love for Norway... I'm just really excited about all my friends coming from all over the world to this wedding, not just to witness our love but to also witness Norway."

