Crown Princess Mette-Marit's sparkling wedding present from her royal in-laws revealed

Following the news that her sister-in-law Princess Martha Louise is engaged to Sharman Durek Verrett, we're reminiscing about Crown Princess Mette-Marit's wedding with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway – and the incredible gift she received from her in-laws.

The royal couple, both 48, were introduced by mutual friends in 1999 and they tied the knot on 25 August 2001, eight months after announcing their engagement. Mette-Marit Tjessem Høiby – who was a former waitress and a single mother to her four-year-old son Marius at the time – looked beautiful in a simple heavy silk crepe gown with a corseted bodice and a full skirt with a two-meter train.

She teamed it with a six-meter veil secured with an antique tiara that was a present from Crown Prince Haakin's parents Queen Sofia of Spain and King Harald V, who were reportedly some of the biggest supporters of their relationship.

They gave their soon-to-be daughter-in-law the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara, which was made in 1910 and features daisies studded with diamonds.

The bride wore a six-meter veil secured with the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara

It has since become one of her go-to tiaras, with the royal stepping out in the sparkling accessory for the wedding of Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Crown Princess Mary of Denmark in 2004, and a dinner at the Guildhall, London in 2005. We wonder if the King and Queen will gift their daughter Princess Martha a similarly impressive accessory for her upcoming wedding.

The tiara was a gift from Queen Sofia of Spain and King Harald V

Mette-Marit and Haakon tied the knot in Oslo Cathedral, with the groom breaking with tradition by waiting for his future wife outside so they could walk down the aisle together.

This was not the only unconventional part of their nuptials, since Mette-Marit also chose to swap a traditional wedding bouquet for a long garland made up of rosary vine, with pops of purple and white in the form of Vanda orchids and roses.

The royal has worn the accessory several times since her wedding in 2001

The royals and their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 18, Prince Sverre Magnus, 16, as well as Mette-Marit's son Marius, 25, are likely to be on the guest list at Princess Martha Louise's nuptials.

