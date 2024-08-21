Martha Louise's wedding itinerary revealed: Salsa party, fjord boat trip & more

Norway's Martha Louise has a packed schedule of celebrations in store when she marries shaman Durek Verrett on 31 August.

Royals such as Martha's parents King Harald and Queen Sonja, brother Crown Prince Haakon, and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit will descend on the Geiranger Fjord for the three-day wedding, which will be covered exclusively by HELLO!. As the big day approaches, take a look at the incredible events on the happy couple's itinerary…

Thursday 29 August

© Getty Alesund town in Norway, where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will celebrate their wedding

Festivities will commence on the Thursday before the wedding, with friends and family flying into Ålesund Airport and catching a shuttle to the hotels block-booked for guests in the area.

They will swap their travel clothes for a "sexy and cool" dress code for the meet-and-greet party – a request from the bride and groom – in the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city.

Friday 30 August

© Getty Wedding guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord



The following day, guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village. During their trip, they'll be exposed to some of the most picturesque sights, including the Seven Sisters, the Suitor and the Bridal Veil waterfalls.

The evening will conclude with a Latin American-themed pre-wedding salsa party at the venue, Hotel Union. As well as a stunning showcase of sartorial prowess, the evening will offer plenty of music and dancing – something Durek previously said were some of his passions.

Durek released a single called 'My House' in 2022, followed by 'My House (Remix Collection 2)' in 2023. In an interview with Digital Journal, he explained: "I love House Music and I love performing and dancing. This drives the music I make and the writing."





He continued: "It’s not a forced thing, it's actually a playful exploration into the unseen. Being a shaman, music gives me a chance to re-center myself, and realize what’s really important, which is freedom of expression.

"I believe It can only be found when we surrender to the bass. I believe that god is the music and the music is god."

Saturday 31 August

The celebrations will culminate on Saturday, as Martha and Durek marry in a ceremony led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte. Pastor Michael B. Beckwith, who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul podcast, will give a greeting.

All eyes will be on Martha's stunning wedding dress, which will be kept under wraps until she walks down the aisle after the couple's seven bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

The daughter of the King and Queen of Norway and her new husband will then enjoy a wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel.

Love story

Martha and Durek confirmed their romance in May 2019 and announced their engagement in June 2022 following his three thwarted proposals. After planning to pop the question in Disneyland, Lake Tahoe and a yacht in Turkey, he settled on a beautiful and intimate moment under an oak tree at a friend’s horse farm in California.

© Getty Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett after the government's festive event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's official day

The clairvoyant and the shaman have a shared sense of spirituality, with Martha running her own alternative therapy centre, Astarte Education. She stepped back from royal duties in November 2022 in a move likened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal life two years earlier.

"There’s been turmoil with me taking a different path. There's been a lot of criticism, especially with me being spiritual; in Norway, that's taboo," she said, adding: "The Norwegian people, I guess, have decided it's best for me to step down because of Durek’s views."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Martha Louise of Norway's fiancé Shaman Durek Verrett opens up about death threats

The pair's love story has continued to go from strength to strength, with Durek recently relocating from America to Norway to live with Martha, who shares three daughters Maud, Leah, and Emma with her late ex-husband Ari Behn.

"When I was away from her, I would get her in moments and then she'd leave and I'd cry and get back to doing what I do. For me, what gets me is that I get to wake up every day to this beautiful woman," he said during an appearance on Martha Louise's podcast Heartsmart Conversations.

Norway's royal wedding will be exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Check back on the website and pick up the most recent issues of HELLO! for all the latest news and photos.

LOOK: King Frederik and Queen Mary share looks of love on summer tour

