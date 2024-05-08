Phoebe Dynevor's mum Sally seemingly addresses engagement reports with adorable photo of loved-up couple

Phoebe Dynevor was every inch the diamond of the season when she arrived at this year's Met Gala, looking absolutely ravishing in a blush tulle gown with floral accents.

Despite wowing in the stunning sheer number, designed by Victoria Beckham, eagled-eyed watchers couldn't help but notice the brand new sparkler on her ring finger, swiftly sparking rumours of an engagement.

© Instagram Phoebe Dynevor's mum Sally shared this snap of the actress and Cameron Fuller after the engagement rumours

Since her appearance, it seems her mother, Sally Dynevor, has addressed the reports by sharing an intimate picture of Phoebe and her beau Cameron Fuller looking rather loved-up.

Although the picture came with no caption, the image seemingly showed the happy couple celebrating the news. A delighted Cameron was pictured lifting the actress in the air as they posed against a beautiful outdoor backdrop with a rainbow in the sky. HELLO! has reached out to representatives for comment.

Phoebe, 29, and Cameron, 28, have been in a relationship for over one year. Despite keeping their romance under wraps, the couple made their public debut at Wimbledon in July 2023.

© Getty The actress flashed a huge diamond on her ring finger at the 2024 Met Gala

The couple also arrived together at the 2024 BAFTAs in February, where Phoebe was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award.

Like Phoebe, American-born Cameron is an actor, most known for his role on The Last Ship - the show for which his father, Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, was an executive producer.

Prior to their romance, Phoebe was briefly linked to Andrew Garfield after they met at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London in 2022. She also previously dated US comedian Pete Davidson before their split in 2021.

© Getty The couple have been in a relationship for over one year

Reflecting on their six-month romance, Phoebe confessed she was "naïve" about dating in the public eye. Back in September, she told ELLE US: "It just goes back to being naïve - I didn't think anyone would care. I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation.

"There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life. You realise, 'Oh, I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.'

© Getty Cameron and Phoebe made their debut at Wimbledon in 2023

"There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

Meanwhile, Cameron - who has also starred in Insecure, Into the Dark and The Goldbergs - has been linked to actress Lucy Hale and has dated influencer Lauren Elizabeth.