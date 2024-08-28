Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley's disagreement in 'seamless' marriage

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are gearing up for the arrival of their baby.

The A-list couple were recently spotted lapping up the sunshine on vacation in Sardinia, Italy, with Margot proudly displaying her baby bump in a flowing white blouse, and the husband and wife looked happy and content as ever.

Despite the news being confirmed by multiple news outlets, including People, the couple has yet to release an official statement addressing their growing family and has instead chosen to keep quiet about the exciting news.

This is to be expected from the husband and wife as, apart from stepping out to public events like glitzy award shows, Margot and Tom prefer to live a more secluded life and rarely discuss their relationship dynamic in public.

However, the pair did open up about how they get along so well in a previous interview with The Times, revealing that there is only one sticking point when it comes to disagreements.

Margot and Tom, both 34, admitted in the joint interview with the publication that despite spending lots of time together, they only argue about snack preference and whether "Tim Tams or Penguins are better."

Australian-born Margot no doubt opts for Tim Tams, while British-born Tom vouches for the Penguins. Margot also said of their fantastic union: "It's seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Margot Robbie and husband Tom's big changes ahead

Margot and Tom work together for their joint film production company, LuckyChap, which has funded huge blockbusters like I, Tonya, in which Margot had the starring role, and Saltburn which featured Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike in the cast.

But their next big project is their family! And it seems the couple, who wed in Byron Bay in 2016, are making drastic changes to adapt to becoming a family of three.

In a previous interview, The Wolf of Wall Street actress shared her desire to raise kids in her native country. She revealed of her future children: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

Although Margot wasn't pregnant at the time, it was certainly clear that she had firm plans to relocate more permanently Down Under once it was time to start a family.

What's more, Margot appeared in a Vogue video (thanks to Billie Eilish making a prank call) in which she revealed that she and Tom are packing up their home, though she didn't specify the location.

Tom and Margot own property in London, Australia and in California.