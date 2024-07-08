Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's breathtaking $6.5m beach cottage where they'll start a family

Congratulations are in order to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley as it's been widely reported that the couple are expecting a baby!
In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the husband and wife were seen holidaying in the celeb-hot-spot Lake Como, with Margot wearing a white crop top proudly showing her growing bump. What's more, PEOPLE magazine has reported that friends have confirmed the happy news.
The gorgeous couple married in 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, but they have been together for more than a decade. Margot, 34, and Tom, 34, were friends initially and even lived together in a house share a humble home in Clapham, south-west London.
But now, thanks to both of their successful careers in the film industry with Tom working behind the camera and Margot an actress and producer with multiple awards to her name, they've elevated their property game with a charming beach house in California.
Margot and Tom bought the property back in 2019 and it's said to be worth more than $6 million.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress has expressed her desire to raise a family in her native, Australia, but having their home on Venice Beach will certainly be wonderful for the pair to raise their family, too.
Taking part in Vogue's 73 Questions series back in 2019, Margot, who also owns a home Down Under, shared a glimpse inside one of her properties.
See inside the gorgeous beach pad here…
Margot Robbie shares a glimpse inside beach house
What has Margot Robbie said about kids?
Margot and Tom are fortunate to have the charming cottage on the Californian beach, but the actress has said in the past that she envisages raising a family predominantly Down Under.
In a previous conversation with her mother Sarie and Project host Carrie Bickmore in Australia, she said of her future family: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."
Meanwhile, Margot also previously rejected the social pressure put on women to have a family soon after marrying. "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'" she told Radio Times.
"I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she continued. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."