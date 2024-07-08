Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's breathtaking $6.5m beach cottage where they'll start a family

Congratulations are in order to Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley as it's been widely reported that the couple are expecting a baby!

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the husband and wife were seen holidaying in the celeb-hot-spot Lake Como, with Margot wearing a white crop top proudly showing her growing bump. What's more, PEOPLE magazine has reported that friends have confirmed the happy news.

The gorgeous couple married in 2016 in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, but they have been together for more than a decade. Margot, 34, and Tom, 34, were friends initially and even lived together in a house share a humble home in Clapham, south-west London.

© Scott Garfitt Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Nominees' Party

But now, thanks to both of their successful careers in the film industry with Tom working behind the camera and Margot an actress and producer with multiple awards to her name, they've elevated their property game with a charming beach house in California.

Margot and Tom bought the property back in 2019 and it's said to be worth more than $6 million.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress has expressed her desire to raise a family in her native, Australia, but having their home on Venice Beach will certainly be wonderful for the pair to raise their family, too.

Taking part in Vogue's 73 Questions series back in 2019, Margot, who also owns a home Down Under, shared a glimpse inside one of her properties.

See inside the gorgeous beach pad here…

Margot Robbie shares a glimpse inside beach house

1/ 4 © Vogue,YouTube Entrance and living room The beautiful and humble beach cottage has a stable-style door that leads into a living area. The entire space has a light and airy feel with white walls and furniture, wooden flooring, and a huge gold mirror hanging on the wall. There is a piano in one corner, and a surfboard propped up in another – perfect for surfing on the Californian coast.



2/ 4 © Vogue,YouTube Bedroom Margot leads the interviewer through to her bedroom, which has a similar relaxed aesthetic with distressed wooden doors, plain white bedding, and a pale blue rug on the wooden floor. Glass doors lead directly out to the garden, helping to flood the room with natural light.



3/ 4 © YouTube,Vogue Kitchen The kitchen, meanwhile, is the ideal place for Margot to host her friends for brunch, with a professional Barista-style coffee machine and cream Smeg kettle, plus open shelving to display a selection of cookbooks, mixing bowls and chopping boards. There is a dining table within the kitchen, but Margot set up a wooden table outdoors for herself and her friends, with rosé wine chilled in a marble wine cooler, and fresh flowers displayed in jugs.

4/ 4 © Vogue,YouTube Outdoor area The garden has two sun loungers and a full-size dining table with chairs and chic wooden benches. There is also a separate outdoor sofa seating area, with a second surfboard propped up outside the house, so Margot and her husband Tom can go surfing together. However, the actress admitted she was probably "a two" out of ten as a surfer.

What has Margot Robbie said about kids?

Margot and Tom are fortunate to have the charming cottage on the Californian beach, but the actress has said in the past that she envisages raising a family predominantly Down Under.

In a previous conversation with her mother Sarie and Project host Carrie Bickmore in Australia, she said of her future family: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

© Getty Tom and Margot married in 2016

Meanwhile, Margot also previously rejected the social pressure put on women to have a family soon after marrying. "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'" she told Radio Times.

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she continued. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."