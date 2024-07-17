Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's future family could be set for major change

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are the picture of romance and happiness right now.

The Barbie actress and her film producer husband were spotted looking totally loved-up at the Wimbledon championships last week and, prior to that, were photographed holidaying in the luxurious A-list hot spot Lake Como.

The couple, who wed in 2016 but have been together for more than a decade, are even said to be expecting their first child together after People magazine confirmed that Margot is pregnant.

© Karwai Tang Tom Ackerley places an affectionate hand on wife Margot Robbie as they watch Wimbledon Championships

Although Margot and Tom, both 34, are keeping quiet about their exciting news, the idea of them starting a family is not unfamiliar territory.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has been open in previous interviews about her desire to have children – and she even revealed having a family could result in a big decision to relocate.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley set for big change

Margot has revealed in a previous interview that she is keen to raise her family in her native Australia.

In a previous conversation with her mother Sarie and Project host Carrie Bickmore in her native Australia, she revealed of her future children: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

Although Margot wasn't pregnant at the time, it was certainly clear that she had firm plans to relocate more permanently Down Under once it was time to start a family.

© Getty Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married in 2016

Margot hails from the Gold Coast in Queensland and still has family there. In addition, the gorgeous weather and proximity to the beaches make it an ideal location for Margot and Tom to raise a family.

At the moment, Margot and Tom spend the majority of their time in the States.

© Scott Garfitt Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Nominees' Party

The pair are super successful in Hollywood with Margot's acting credentials and Tom's work as a producer, so it's understandable why California has been their location of choice. Now that Margot is expecting, could a big move Down Under finally happen?

It's certainly possible that if the pair move to Australia to raise their future family, they'll keep their homes in the States, too, particularly for convenience when Hollywood projects are underway.

At present, the couple owns a gorgeous beach house they have been renovating for a few years. Check out their charming Venice Beach property, here.

What Margot Robbie has said about starting a family

Prior to the news that Margot is expecting their first child, she's not been shy about saying she wants a big family.

But the actress admitted before that the timing had to be right. She said in 2018 that she and Tom having pet dogs was enough to keep them busy!

© Getty Margot Robbie

"Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit bull puppy."

"We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days, I haven't slept. I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week,' and my husband's saying, 'No! We're keeping her.'"

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."