Princess Elisabeth surprises in cut-out Victoria Beckham wedding guest dress

Princess Elisabeth proved her penchant for sustainable fashion when she recycled her wedding guest dress at the weekend.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium's daughter, 22, turned heads in her pillar box-red midi dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous brand as she attended the wedding of Countess Caroline de Lannoy and Henry de Spoelberch. Features include crepe sleeves, cut-outs at the shoulders, a V-neck, a fitted waist and an A-line midi skirt.

© Shutterstock Princess Elisabeth wore the dress in 2022

It normally retails for £850, but the past-season buy has dropped in price to £510.

Elisabeth teamed it with a matching cherry Galilea headband from Emily-London Headwear without the veil alongside gold accessories. They included a metallic clutch by Diane von Furstenberg with a lip clasp, nude heels and Sezane's ‘Jordane’ earrings that her mother had previously worn.

Fans may notice the dress looks familiar since it has been in Elisabeth's wardrobe since 2022. The royal previously wore the frock to Belgium National Day in Brussels, styling it very similarly to her most recent look aside from switching up her choice of earrings.

This comes just weeks after she attended Pal von Habsburg-Osterreich and Antonia Lütz's wedding in another familiar look.

Elisabeth looked glowing in an emerald green satin dress that hugged her waist and fell into a flowing midi skirt from Maje The ‘Riannette’ dress featured long sleeves, a low V-neck and flattering feminine ruffles on the bodice.

© Shutterstock Princess Eleonore was pictured in the blue version in 2022

She coordinated her look with a matching Maison Fabienne Delvigne clutch bag and a woven headpiece in her long blonde curls.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth graduated from Oxford



Her family members have a similar sense of style and have stepped out in the same dress years earlier. Princess Laetitia Maria of Belgium was the first to rock the green dress in September 2021 at the wedding of Princess Maria Anunciata of Lichtenstein and Emanuele Musini at the Schottenkirche in Vienna, while Princess Eléonore stepped out in the navy version in June 2022 to the Queen Elisabeth Competition cello final at Bozar in Brussels.

Elisabeth is preparing for a big lifestyle change this year. She is currently completing an undergraduate degree in history and politics at Lincoln College at the University of Oxford in the UK, but she is planning to move to the US for a two-year master's degree at Harvard University in Boston.

