Jeff Brazier's son Bobby's heartfelt wedding moment with stepmother Kate

Jeff Brazier might be on the last leg of Celebrity Race Across the World, but it was a certain sunny spot in Portugal that captured his heart in 2018 when he married PR director Kate Dwyer.

The I'm a Celebrity star, now 45, married Kate after proposing in 2017 and tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!.

Upon marrying the TV presenter, Kate became a stepmother to Jeff's sons Strictly finalist Bobby, 21, and Freddy, 20. On the couple's big day, Bobby shared a touching moment with his new stepmother who has supported Jeff in raising the boys since the tragic passing of their mother Jade Goody in 2009.

The boys were integral to the day and as Bobby handed Kate his father's white gold Cartier love ring, he whispered in her ear that he loved her for the first time.

Bobby's bond with Kate

"Fred says it to me every day, but Bobby is more reserved, so for me that was truly amazing and shows how far we have come," the beautiful bride told HELLO!.

© Instagram Bobby has a special relationship with stepmum Kate

The then-15-year-old who went on to play Freddie Slater in EastEnders also gave a special speech at the reception, paying homage to his close bond with the former Dancing on Ice star and his new wife.

© Shutterstock Bobby followed in Jeff's footsteps as a TV star

"Dad, you are nothing less than a hero, and I think it's fair to say that you've mastered this whole dad job," the youngster began. "I look up to you and the qualities you have and, with Kate by your side, I think you’re powerful."

He also made a hilarious quip about his relationship with his stepmother. "This is a bit awkward, but to cut a long story short, I didn't really rate you to begin with," he joked, prompting a fit of laughter from guests.

© Instagram Bobby and Kate shared a special moment on her wedding day

"But now I'm so glad I can genuinely tell you I love you. You being around has made things a lot easier for us boys, and we appreciate you a lot."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jeff Brazier storms off from his son Freddy on Celebrity Race Across the World

Jeff and Kate's love story

The happy couple met in 2013 while they were both working on This Morning. The pair's sun-drenched Portuguese wedding was a spectacle with the bride rocking a stunning strapless mermaid gown and half updo.

© Instagram Jeff and Kate are back on track

The pair briefly split in 2022 with Jeff taking to social media to address his fans. "My 9-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult," he admitted, adding that he has "never felt loneliness like it" after moving with his sons out of their marital home.

© Instagram Jeff Brazier shares a close bond with his sons Freddie and Bobby

However, the pair have since rekindled their relationship. Earlier this year, Kate paid tribute to her husband on Father's Day with a heartfelt message.

© Instagram Jeff and Kate have been together since 2013

DISCOVER: Strictly's Bobby Brazier towers over dad Jeff in family wedding photos

"For over a decade I have watched everything you have done for your boys," she penned. "I am in awe of the strength, sacrifice and love you show daily. What a dad."