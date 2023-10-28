Strictly's Bobby Brazier towers over dad Jeff in family wedding photos

Bobby Brazier's skilled dancing on Strictly Come Dancing is one of the many reasons viewers tune into the BBC competition every weekend, but nobody is as big of a fan as his father Jeff.

The I'm a Celebrity presenter, 44, is often spotted proudly watching Bobby and his professional partner Dianne Buswell in the audience alongside his wife Kate Dwyer, whom he married in September 2018. Jeff shares his two sons Bobby and Freddie with his ex-wife Jade Goody, and they were aged just five and four when their mother died from cervical cancer in 2009. The Finders Keepers star went on to find love with Kate in 2013, and the pair tied the knot five years later at Tivoli Carvoeiro resort on the Algarve.

Bobby and Freddie acted as best men for their dad, with EastEnders actor Bobby showing off his impressive height in beautiful family wedding photos shared exclusively with HELLO!.

The trio wore matching white jackets, bow ties, cropped trousers and loafers, while the bride looked beautiful in a strapless Merci wedding dress by Madeline Gardner from Bellissima Weddings.

After they exchanged vows, the newlyweds posed for photos in the sunshine. Standing at over 6 feet tall, then-15-year-old Bobby not only towered over his stepmother but also his brother and father.

On the subject of whether his late mum would have been proud of her sons, Freddie joked to HELLO!: "I reckon she'd be shocked at how tall Bobby is. "She would feel incredibly, incredibly proud," agreed their dad. "How helpful they've been, how well they talk, how open they are."

© Shutterstock Jeff shares sons Bobby and Freddy with his late ex-wife Jade Goody

Bobby made an emotional speech at the wedding reception that left Jeff and Kate in tears. "Dad, you are nothing less than a hero, and I think it's fair to say that you've mastered this whole dad job," he said. "I look up to you and the qualities you have and, with Kate by your side, I think you’re powerful."

"I aspire to be like you," he added before turning to Kate to make a cheeky comment.

© Instagram Jeff Brazier's sons were his best men at his 2018 wedding

"This is a bit awkward, but to cut a long story short, I didn't really rate you to begin with," he said as the crowd laughed. "But now I'm so glad I can genuinely tell you I love you. You being around has made things a lot easier for us boys, and we appreciate you a lot."

Kate, who wore her dark hair in a half-up style with curls at the bottom, didn't meet Jeff's sons for six months and waited three years before moving into the family home.

© BBC The EastEnders actor is competing on Strictly with Dianne Buswell

But she said her wedding marked a big moment in her relationship with Bobby, who told Kate he loved her for the first time. "Fred says it to me every day, but Bobby is more reserved, so for me that was truly amazing and shows how far we have come," she told HELLO!.

Jeff and Kate announced their split in December 2022, but they confirmed they had rekindled their relationship seven months later.

WATCH: Jeff's son Bobby Brazier brings the house down with daring samba

LOOK: Strictly's Amanda Abbington's £17k engagement ring following whirlwind proposal after 30-minute date