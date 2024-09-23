Amal Clooney reveals how she and George kept romance private in early days before marriage and twins

Amal Clooney and George are the picture of marital bliss.

The Hollywood A-lister couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Venice, Italy, ten years ago this month and, three years later, became first-time parents when they welcomed their fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella.

Given the pair's high status and influence, when their romantic relationship began to blossom, naturally, public interest skyrocketed.

© Amy Sussman Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

However, Amal, 46, has previously opened up about how things were kept "quiet" between them in their early dating days.

In a previous profile with British Vogue, Amal's cousin, Miknas, recalled how the human rights lawyer kept things under wraps when she began dating George, 63, telling her relative over a private dinner: "'The worst part is, I really like him. And he's coming tomorrow!'"

Amal's cousin then responds: "I said, 'What are you going to do? It's not like you can meet in Starbucks and have a chat. It's not going to be that easy.' She's like, 'I know'."

The article then goes on to explain how Amal and George would correspond over email after they met at George's Lake Como villa while the actor was hosting a group of mutual friends.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George Clooney and Amal's love story

Amal then planned a discreet dinner in an exclusive restaurant in London then began meeting "quietly every day" away from photographers and prying eyes.

The mother-of-two explained: "It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making."

© Jacopo Raule Amal Clooney and George Clooney attends the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

In the same interview, George recalled meeting his future wife for the first time: "Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant."

He added: "Her life was incredibly exciting – the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her."

MORE: George Clooney lifts lid on twins' outgoing personalities in rare portrait of his and Amal's life in Provence

© Getty George and Amal welcomed twins in 2017

Amal and George's quest for privacy hasn't let up even ten years into their marriage. The pair are notoriously low-key when it comes to social events and only step out on occasion to promote work, for example, George's recent film Wolfs.

The couple made an appearance for its official premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this summer.

© Getty Images US actor George Clooney and his wife Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney attend the LA premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Boys in the boat"

Otherwise, the couple lay low at their home in the UK or at their chateau in France.

George more recently told GQ: "I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."