Amal Clooney's secret wedding tribute to George everyone missed

George Clooney, 62, and his wife Amal Clooney (nee Alamuddin), 45, may have had 170 guests at their Venice wedding, but they made sure to include some very personal touches.

One of those was a gift that the human rights lawyer presented to the Ocean's 11 actor ahead of their big day, which was hidden from guests. George looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani black tuxedo with a matching black bow tie and black leather oxfords – but did you spot his special accessory?

Alongside his 18K white gold OMEGA De Ville Trésor watch, George wore cufflinks with his name inscribed in Arabic - a thoughtful trinket from Amal.

Speaking about Giorgio, he told HELLO!: "He's the class act of all class acts. He's been a good friend for many years and the night wouldn't be complete without him."

© Getty Amal gifted George a personalised accessory ahead of their wedding

Amal looked equally as striking in her custom-made Oscar de la Renta dress, complete with Chantilly lace, pearl and diamanté accents, a long train and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The bride also praised the designer, stating: "He's such an elegant designer and such an elegant man."

The couple had an "intimate yet vibrant" ceremony at the seven-star Aman Canal Grande hotel in September 2014, which HELLO! exclusively covered. They then celebrated with the likes of Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the lavish reception.

© Getty The Clooneys got married in Venice, Italy

According to Vogue, Amal took the opportunity to change into her second outfit of the day, swapping her lace gown for a party frock from the same designer alongside silver runway shoes.

While they have kept much of their wedding day private, the couple were pictured ahead of their civil ceremony at Palazzo Ca'Loredan. Amal ditched classic bridal gowns for a modern ivory power suit with a contrasting navy trim, which she paired with a chic matching hat from Stella McCartney.

© Jeff Spicer George wore a Giorgio Armani black tuxedo while Amal wore a Oscar de la Renta wedding dress

She wore her luscious dark hair in soft curls and added glamorous makeup including long lashes and red lipstick, while George kept it simple in a grey suit and sunglasses.

Remembering the wedding celebrations, friends and family gave an insight into Amal and George's big day. "It was just such a special, understated ceremony for such a huge star and a prominent barrister," a family friend said at the time. "It was exactly how they wanted it to be, casual in many ways, but yet so very grand in one of the most beautiful buildings in the world."

© Getty Amal wore a Stella McCartney ensemble to her civil ceremony

Meanwhile, Bono said: "It was very emotional and lovely. The party was great. It's still going on – in some people's minds."

