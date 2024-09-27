Nicole Kidman inspires Jenna Dewan's divorce victory after six-year battle

Jenna Dewan was in a celebratory mood on Thursday after she finally settled her divorce from Channing Tatum – six years after their split.

The Rookie star, 43, took a tongue-in-cheek approach to reaching an agreement with her ex over the Magic Mike franchise and used Nicole Kidman to get her point across.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jenna shared the iconic 2001 photo of Nicole celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise as she left her attorney's office.

In the photo, Nicole is seen with both of her arms in the air with her eyes closed as she appears to bask in the joy of her separation.

Jenna and Channing's divorce dragged on for years as they fought over the intellectual property and the distribution of money he earns from the Magic Mike franchise.

While details were not made public, the former spouses signed an agreement that resolved their dispute, meaning their scheduled court date for December is no longer needed.

They also agreed to settle any custody disagreements over their daughter Everly, 11, privately with a judge, and both agreed to waive spousal support, according to court records obtained by the Daily Mail.

Channing and Jenna met on the set of the film Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009. They welcomed their daughter in 2013 and have been amicably co-parenting her since their 2018 split.

In January 2023, Channing opened up about their "super scary" split, revealing that he and Jenna simply "grew apart" over the years.

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he told Vanity Fair.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

Admitting becoming parents to Everly highlighted their differences as a couple, Channing explained: "When you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you.

"Because it is screaming at you all day long," he added. "How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Describing their initial separation, he said: "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis.

"This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh... What now?'"

However, the actor has since been able to find a silver lining about their breakup. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he confessed.

"I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

Channing is now engaged to Zoe Kravitz while Jenna is engaged to actor Steve Kazee.

Jenna and Steve share two children, son Callum, four, and daughter Rhiannon, who was born in June 2024.