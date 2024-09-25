Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit with $64m setback amid divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have hit an expensive roadblock amid their divorce.

The estranged couple – who split in April after two years of marriage – are reportedly in the final stages of dividing up their assets, which includes the sale of their former marital home.

Ben and Jennifer purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2023 for $60.9 million, which was half of the original price of $135 million, and listed it for sale for $68 million in July after they attempted to quietly sell it off-market.

However, according to TMZ, Ben and Jennifer accepted an offer of $64 million from a couple from New Jersey – but the sale is now under threat after they "pulled out of escrow" following a death in their family.

This means that the unknown buyers are no longer under contract and the property will be relisted for sale.

The outlet claims, however, that the original potential buyers are "still interested" after falling "in love" with Ben and Jennifer's 38,000-square-foot mansion.

© Prime Video Ben and Jennifer accepted an offer of $64m on their former marital home (pictured)

The five-acre estate boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a 12-car garage with parking that can accommodate up to 80 vehicles.

Adding to the allure, the mansion includes a unique indoor sports complex, a sizable 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a house designated for the caretaker, and a two-bedroom guardhouse within its premises.

© Instagram Jennifer inside her former 38,000-square-foot mansion

The indoor sports facility is equipped with a full gym and even courts for basketball, pickleball, and a boxing ring. There is also a lounge and a bar.

Insider there is also a full-service hair and nail salon, a home theater, wine cellar, whiskey lounge, and even sauna and massage rooms.

© Instagram The home has 12 bedrooms

An infinity edge pool situated behind the main house offers a picturesque view of the surroundings. The property can be accessed through two private, gated entrances.

After months of speculation that their marriage was in trouble, Jennifer confirmed the news when she filed divorce papers in August.

© Getty Images Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in LA County Superior Court without an attorney present.

© Getty Images Jennifer listed their separation date as April 26

The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she, nor Ben, be awarded spousal support.

Jennifer and Ben – who ended their first engagement in 2004 – reunited in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben married in Las Vegas

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish, three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

© Instagram Ben and Jen married for a second time in Georgia

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better