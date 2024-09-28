Princess Theodora's historic lace wedding veil worn by four queens

Greece's Princess Theodora has the perfect 'something old' and 'something borrowed' for her wedding day with Matthew Kumar.
The late King Constantine's daughter has spent four years deciding on her perfect bridal outfit, and settled on a very sentimental accessory – her lace veil. Theodora looked radiant as she was pictured arriving at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens alongside her brother Prince Pavlos for her ceremony with her American lawyer fiancé in a Celia Kritharioti wedding dress.
She teamed her stunning bridal gown with the ultra- sparkling Khedive of Egypt tiara and styled her blonde hair in stunning, half-up, half down look.
Cascading down her back was the Connaught veil, which had previously been worn by four Queens on their wedding days.
Veil's history
Made of Carrickmacross lace, the veil is embroidered with lilies, meadowsweet, and shamrocks.
Princess Margaret of Connaught originally wore the lace veil on her wedding day with Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden in 1905. After she died in 1920 aged 38, it was given to her only daughter Ingrid, and it has since become a tradition among her descendants to sport the same bridal accessory.
Thirty years after her mother's wedding, Queen Ingrid rocked the veil alongside her long-sleeve, draped wedding dress and a myrtle wedding crown.
The heirloom was passed down to her three children, starting with Queen Anne-Marie. She got married in a belted Jorgen Bender bridal gown and her grandmother's veil in 1964, followed by Queen Margrethe who teamed it with a wedding dress from the same Danish designer with a matching lace panel on the front of the gown in 1967.
The following year, Princess Benedikte secured the family veil in place with the Khedive of Egypt Tiara.
Margrethe loaned the veil to her daughter-in-law Queen Mary of Denmark (nee Mary Donaldson) when she married King Frederik in 2004. Mary teamed it with a wedding dress by Danish designer Uffe Frank and a diamond tiara from her parents-in-law.
Theodora's royal wedding
Matthew and Theodora had been dating for two years when he proposed in November 2018. Princess Theodora shared her news on Instagram with a picture of the pair posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London, writing: "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt."
The pair had planned to get married in May 2020, two months after the COVID-19 outbreak. They postponed the wedding and announced the new date would be in spring 2023, but their plans were scuppered after Theodora's father King Constantine died in January 2023.
The Bold and the Beautiful actress finally walked down the aisle at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens at 5:30 pm, before hosting a wedding dinner at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens.
