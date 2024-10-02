Lady Gaga's incredibly low-key wedding details revealed

Lady Gaga may be known for her larger-than-life performances and unforgettable fashion statements, but when it comes to planning her wedding, the pop icon is keeping things refreshingly down-to-earth.

The superstar, 38, recently opened up about her engagement to tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 45, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, October 1, giving fans a glimpse into what might be the most low-key nuptial plans ever — or, knowing Gaga, perhaps the most unpredictable!

“We actually talk about just going to the courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food,” she revealed with a casual grin, sending the audience into peals of laughter.

Lady Gaga's low key wedding revealed

But, true to form, she couldn’t help adding with a mischievous smile, “But knowing me, it could also turn into a circus with unicorns!” It was a classic Gaga moment — just when you think you know what to expect, she keeps everyone guessing.

As she chatted with Jimmy Kimmel, the Born This Way singer shared more about their life together, revealing that while their wedding plans may still be up in the air, their connection is stronger than ever.

© Kate Green Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga steal a kiss on the red carpet

Gaga, who was promoting her role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, was glowing as she spoke about her fiancé, making it clear that their romance has brought newfound joy into her life.

“He threw me the most beautiful birthday dinner,” she shared fondly, her eyes lighting up at the memory. “And then we went rock climbing! It was so much fun.” At this, Kimmel leaned forward, a look of surprise on his face. “For real? You climb rocks?” he asked, clearly taken aback.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are the sweetest couple

With a cheeky smile, Gaga shrugged. “I mean, I do now,” she teased, then turned to the audience and cupped her hands around her mouth as she called out dramatically, “I’d do anything for love!” eliciting more laughter from the studio.

Of course, the conversation soon turned to the question — how did the proposal happen? And in true Gaga fashion, the story was sweet, quirky, and utterly romantic.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga got engaged to Michael just after her birthday

“He didn’t propose at the top,” she explained, chuckling. “We climbed all the way up, took some photos, and then made our way back down. We were just walking back to the room, talking, and then he just stopped and said… ‘Is it okay if I ask you something?’” Gaga’s voice softened as she relived the moment, a dreamy look crossing her face.

“So he asked for permission to propose before he actually did?” Jimmy asked, half incredulous, half charmed.

“Exactly!” she said, beaming. “He wanted to know if it was okay to propose before he proposed, and I was like, ‘Yes! It’s more than okay!’”

© Instagram Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky photographed at home

Jimmy, always ready with a playful quip, couldn’t resist poking a little fun. “Wait — he didn’t do it at the top of the climb? Are you sure this guy’s alright?” he joked, making the Shallow singer laugh.

“I think it was smart!” Gaga defended with a grin. “It was safe — safe at the bottom. He had the ring in his backpack the whole time, so he just, like, reached in and pulled it out. It was so cute.”

And did Michael get down on one knee, as tradition often dictates? “No, he didn’t,” she confessed, but quickly added, “But you know what? I’m a modern lady. I like what he did.” It was a statement that perfectly encapsulated the essence of Gaga — a blend of old-school romance and new-age sensibility.

The Bad Romance singer also shared a few more details about the timing of the proposal, admitting she’d been caught off guard.

“He proposed right after my birthday,” she revealed, shaking her head with a smile. “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to propose… but maybe not?’” It was a candid, vulnerable moment that showed even global superstars like Gaga aren’t immune to the little anxieties and hopes that come with love.

The couple’s engagement has been making headlines ever since, with fans eager to learn more about how Gaga is navigating her new chapter with Michael. She took a moment to gush about him at the Los Angeles premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, held at Lincoln Center during the 62nd New York Film Festival.

“I just love my fiancé so much,” she confessed to People. “He’s my best friend. He’s my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes.”

Their relationship, she added, is a source of endless inspiration — even professionally. The pair recently collaborated on Gaga’s latest studio album, Harlequin, which serves as the official soundtrack for Joker: Folie à Deux. “It’s just the first time that we decided to fully go into it and do it together,” she explained. “It just felt right. We were both so excited.”