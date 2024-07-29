Head-turning celebrity maids of honour: Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Princess Beatrice & more

Being a maid of honour is one of the highest privileges of any wedding, with the duties reserved for the bride's closest friends or family members.

While we're accustomed to seeing celebrities showcase their wedding guest style and even occasionally step out of the limelight to serve as a bridesmaid, very few photos have been taken of famous maids of honour.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice chuckles in surprise as she carries out bridesmaid duties

See the few occasions we've been allowed to see the likes of Sienna Miller and Hailey Bieber and more looking striking as they carried out their duties.

Maid of honour vs bridesmaid

The maid of honour has more responsibilities than the rest of the bridal party, from planning the hen do to even helping organise the bridesmaids' dresses.

Traditionally, the maid of honour was an unmarried woman whose duty was to attend to a Queen or Princess. Now, it tends to be a long-term friend or sister of the bride who is known as the 'chief bridesmaid' or 'maid of honour', or 'matron of honour' if they are married.

1 11 Pippa Middleton © Getty Pippa Middleton hit the headlines after she served as the Princess of Wales' maid of honour at her wedding to Prince William in April 2011. Kate's younger sister looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen gown, which featured a cowl neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and button-back detail.

2 11 Frankie Bridge How gorgeous did Frankie Bridge look as maid of honour at her best friend's wedding? The mum-of-two wore a pale pink floor-length camisole dress, which was complemented perfectly by her all-white bouquet.

3 11 Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice had a crucial role at Princess Eugenie's wedding with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. She wore an unconventional dark blue belted jacket with a matching skirt and hat, standing out compared to the rest of Eugenie's bridal party who wore coordinating white outfits. The royal was spotted helping the bride climb into a grey Aston Martin DB10 to travel to her wedding reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

4 11 Sam Faiers The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers was at her sister Billie’s side when she got married in 2019. Given the exotic beachfront setting in the Maldives, the mum-of-two was dressed in a gorgeous ivory gown with a plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. Later in the day, a shorter dress allowed Sam to dance away at the evening reception.

5 11 Alesha Dixon Alesha Dixon donned a high-neck burgundy lace dress when she was maid of honour at her best friend Lisa Carpenter's wedding in September 2015.

6 11 Sienna Miller View post on Instagram Sienna Miller looked effortlessly stunning at her friend Tori Cook's farm wedding with event producer Hugo Heathcote. The actress did a reading in a midi dress with spaghetti straps and scalloped trim – a surprisingly summery choice for an October wedding.

7 11 Selena Gomez View post on Instagram When her cousin Priscilla DeLeon got married in Texas in 2019, Selena Gomez rocked a black Bardot dress with a leg split, which perfectly contrasted with her white bouquet. Priscilla had previously praised the singer's organisational skills. "I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter," she captioned an Instagram post. "My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful."

8 11 Hailey Bieber View post on Instagram Hailey Bieber stepped into the special role for her sister Alaia Baldwin, who married Andrew Waronow in Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She wore a black plunging dress with a lacy choker to complete her vampy ensemble.

9 11 Lady Gaga © Kevin Mazur Lady Gaga (pictured above at the Oscars) was the picture of elegance in a blush pink dress at her high school friend Bo’s ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The wraparound bodice featured a low V-beck and a defined waist, while the straps crossed over to reveal an open back.

10 11 Taylor Swift View post on Instagram Taylor Swift took her duties very seriously when her best friend Britany Maack got married. "This is my first time, and it’s really, really important to me because this is my best friend, who I’ve known since I was born,” she told PEOPLE. The Shake It Off singer looked divine in a blush dress with an embellished bodice, off-the-shoulder straps and a flowing skirt.

11 11 Anya Taylor-Joy View post on Instagram Ivy Getty asked The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy to be her maid of honour, and she didn't disappoint with her multiple outfits. Most notable was her stunning silver slip dress for the nuptials by John Galliano, who told Vogue: "Normally, I don't do bridesmaids' dresses because bridal gowns alone take up so much of my time."

DON'T MISS: 11 best websites to buy wedding dresses online - with expert buying advice