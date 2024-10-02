Michelle and Barack Obama's risqué wedding moment caught on camera

Michelle Obama has shared a handful of photos of her wedding with Barack Obama over the past three decades, but one is notably more risque than the rest.

Back in 2018, the former First Lady of the United States marked her wedding anniversary on 3 October by sharing a rare photo of their reception. Following their ceremony at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, the newlyweds continued the celebrations at the South Shore Cultural Centre.

Risque wedding tradition

Dressed in her gorgeous Bardot wedding dress with a jacquard print, Michelle sat on a chair in the middle of the guests' tables as Barack kneeled in front of her, delicately slipping the garter down her leg and over her satin heel.

The intimate moment is one of the oldest wedding traditions dating back to the Dark Ages when it would be used as proof the couple had consummated their marriage. It was also believed that having part of the bride's dress was good luck.

Now, that tradition has developed into the groom removing his bride's garter and tossing it at a crowd of bachelors. Much like the bouquet toss, it is thought that whoever catches it is said to be the next to marry.

Barack's wedding ailment

In the caption of her throwback photo, Michelle opened up about her husband's last-minute wedding illness.

She wrote: "You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night."

Reflecting on their long-lasting marriage, she added: "Twenty-five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else."

Marriage confessions

© Kevin Mazur Barack and Michelle share children Sasha and Malia

The couple – who now share daughters Malia and Sasha – are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary.

Opening up about their long-lasting marriage, Michelle candidly admitted that it hasn't always been easy to make things work, especially with the strain of raising young children in the public eye.

"People think I’m being catty by saying this – it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband," she told Revolt TV. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

© Chip Somodevilla The former FLOTUS admitted she "couldn’t stand" her husband for 10 years

Looking back at when Barack was US president for two four-year terms beginning in 2009, Michelle added: "For 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn’t even.' And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50 – ever, ever.

"There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years – we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 – it’s just how you look at it. And people give up … [saying], 'Five years – I can’t take it.'"

