Jennifer Hudson appears to have wedding bells in her future after her boyfriend, Common, made his intentions clear while appearing on her talk show on Thursday.

The couple – who confirmed their relationship in January – openly discussed marriage after Common, 52, admitted Jennifer, 43, is "the person" he would wed.

After joining Jennifer in front of the studio audience, she quickly asked him to clarify why he said, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her", on The Breakfast Club back in July.

Starring into her eyes, Common explained: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person."

He added: "If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

Jennifer couldn't hide the excitement on her face and responded: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Common admitted Jennifer is 'the person' he'd marry

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

Hearing the roars from the audience, Jennifer quickly clarified that there was no ring on her finger yet.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer appeared thrilled at the prospect of marrying Common

"I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision," she stated.

Common may be getting to "that place" sooner rather than later as he replied: "'I'm listening to God more and more and I know what purpose is and I feel like this is purpose right here, you and I."

Soon after, Jennifer presented Common with her talk show's Joyful Spirit Award and couldn't help but praise her boyfriend.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer and Common shared a kiss in front of the studio audience

"You are every bit of that. You continue to make the world a more joyful place for me and all of us. There is nobody like you," she gushed.

"What I love most about him he is a praying man. Okay, yes you are. And he's a man of his word."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common confirmed their relationship in January 2024

She added: "He is like nobody I have ever seen in my life. I talk about choosing joy. You are joy. You are my joy, and you are light."

The couple have been more open about their relationship ever since they confirmed it during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson and Common were first linked in 2022

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life," he said with pride. "She's smart, she loves god, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

While he didn't refer to Jennifer by name, he made it abundantly clear who he was discussing: "But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Common are both open to marriage

He added: "This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," the Selma actor continued.

"I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."