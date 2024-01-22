Jennifer Hudson and Common seemingly confirm their romance in loving exchange

Jennifer Hudson and Common are finally (at least, seemingly) confirming that they're in a relationship after making several appearances together.

While the talk show host and American Idol finalist, 42, has previously opened up about being in a serious relationship (without confirming who it was with), the 51-year-old Oscar-winning rapper is now finally breaking his own silence.

Common appeared as a guest on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, slated to air on Monday, January 22, however a clip released ahead of the show told more of a story.

VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson confirms 'very happy' relationship

Jennifer straight up asked the musician if he was dating someone, and after an enthusiastic round of cheers from the audience, he stated that that was indeed the case.

"I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life," he gushed. "She's smart, she loves god, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

He then gave away a major hint at the fact that his girlfriend was, in fact, sitting right across him when he teased: "But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show."

Jennifer famously became the youngest woman to become an EGOT in 2022, when she picked up a Tony Award as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop. She has two Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and an Oscar for her debut movie role, 2006's Dreamgirls.

As he adoringly gazed at Jennifer while sharing his praise, she quickly began chuckling and while she tried to regain her composure, she couldn't stop smiling as cheers from the audience grew louder.

She then confirmed once again that she was in a relationship as well, although shied away from giving many details. But when she asked Common how he felt about his new romance, he sweetly stated: "This relationship is a happy place."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show The rapper even brought flowers for the talk show host

During a previous appearance on CBS Mornings with Gayle King, the "Spotlight" singer was asked about her "very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless."

The performer responded: "I am very happy, yes, ma'am," and even admitted that she saw long-term potential with her relationship. "Boo'ed up? I think it's more sophisticated than boo'ed up... Definitely not an entanglement. That's for sure."

© Getty Images The couple have made several appearances together but have never explicitly confirmed their romance

In the past, Jennifer previously dated James Payton, her high school sweetheart, from 1999 to 2007. She then embarked on a relationship with actor and former pro wrestler David Otunga, welcoming their son David Daniel Otunga Jr. in August 2009. They got engaged in 2009, but separated in 2017.

Common, meanwhile, has previously been in serious relationships with the likes of Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Tiffany Haddish. He welcomed a daughter named Omoye Assata Lynn with ex-fiancée Kim Jones in 1997, who is now 26 and a law school graduate.

© Getty Images They also play love interests in the upcoming action-thriller "Breathe"

The two musicians have been friends for years now, but only reportedly began seeing each other in 2022, although they initially shut down romance rumors due to the fact that they are also co-stars in the upcoming thriller Breathe.

