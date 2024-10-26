Lorraine Kelly makes ultra-candid confession about early days with rarely-seen husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly has been married to her husband Steve Smith since 1992. But the chat show legend, 64, has revealed how she first got together with the cameraman, and it is not in the way you might expect.

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Lorraine revealed: "Steve was one of my crew and he came in and it took me a year to batter down his defences. A year!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Meet baby Billie, Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter

"I got him very very drunk in Glen Co and leapt upon him like a ninja. He hasn't been able to escape since," she added.

© WPA Pool Lorraine and Steve have been married for 32 years

The happy couple have an enduring love story lasting over 30 years and have recently become grandparents as their daughter Rosie, 30, gave birth to a daughter, Billie.

"He's a walking saint," the broadcaster said of her husband. "He's a good lad. I couldn't do what I do without him. He's retired now but he does so much. He's great. He cooks. I'm rubbish at cooking. I'm just really bad."

© Shutterstock Lorraine is a new grandmother

Their first meeting

© Getty Lorraine was at the start of her career when she met Steve

Lorraine has previously spoken about first meeting Steve and how she knew he was 'the one' from the beginning.

© Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve met at the TV-am office

Speaking to Woman and Home, the TV presenter remembered: "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that.'"

The secret to Lorraine and Steve's happy marriage

The mother of one has previously opened up about the secret to their lasting relationship. "I think it's important if you are in a relationship to have your own time," the Glasgow native said. "He's away playing golf. So he goes away and does that for a few days."

© Instagram Lorraine and Steve enjoy time away from eachother

While Steve is away on golf trips, Lorraine revealed that she loves to watch what she calls "rubbish" TV, including Married at First Sight, and eat a rather unexpected meal for dinner.

"It means I can have beans on toast for my tea," she revealed. "Because he has to have meat and two veg every night. He cooks it himself to be fair."

© Instagram Steve is a great cook!

Lorraine also respects her husband's desire to live life away from the spotlight. "His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere," the former Daybreak star explained.

DISCOVER: Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares precious never-before-seen hospital photo minutes after welcoming daughter Billie

"It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."