Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie shares adorable update with baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie has shared a wholesome update regarding her baby daughter, Billie.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the Celebrity Gogglebox star wrote about her recent visit to the ITV studios in what was a major first for her tiny tot.

© Instagram Rosie welcomed Billie in August

Last week, Rosie, 30, appeared alongside her famous mother Lorraine during a segment on her titular show. In a full circle moment, Lorraine welcomed the pair onto the show, 30 years after she first introduced Rosie into the GMTV studios. Take a look in the video below...

In a candid moment, Rosie opened up about how she experienced postpartum anxiety after giving birth to her firstborn. "I feel a lot better," she told Dr Hilary, before adding: "I feel like after the first six weeks hit, the fog has gone off and I can enjoy it a bit more."

© Shutterstock Rosie and Billie joined Lorraine on live TV

Reflecting on their sweet outing a week later, Rosie told her followers: "Absolutely mad that it's been a week since Billie was on granny's show and she's going to be 8 weeks on Thursday - there really is no concept of time any more!"

She continued: "We've had a bit of fussiness and sleep has been up and down (her cradle cap that was on the show is basically gone now because of the magic of coconut oil).

"Heading to the studios was my first big solo adventure so having the Doona was a life saver - also felt very cool/accomplished turning it into a car seat and pram in seconds."

© Instagram Lorraine is a doting grandmother to Billie

Alongside her message, she included a precious snapshot of herself pushing Billie in her pram. Embracing the autumn chill, the mother-of-one looked effortlessly stylish, rocking a pair of navy leggings, trainers and a quilted khaki jacket.

The star's fans and friends shared supportive messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Go Rosie. You’ve got this! You look amazing and Billie is so cute," while a second remarked: "You are doing so well! Be proud and keep going!" and a third added: "You're doing amazing Rosie… And yes the time passes so quickly so enjoy these early months."

Rosie and Steve welcomed their first child together at the end of August. They shared news of their family expansion on social media, writing: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here, 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve got engaged this summer

The couple got engaged in June and are starting to think about how their big day will unfurl. During a chat with HELLO!, the 30-year-old revealed: "We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026.

"I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."