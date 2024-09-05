Lorraine Kelly shares wedding photo with rarely-seen husband Steve as they celebrate milestone

ITV host Lorraine Kelly has shared a romantic throwback photo from her nuptials to mark her wedding anniversary with her husband, Steve.



To mark the special occasion, the TV star took a trip down memory lane on Thursday and opted to upload a touching black-and-white image of the pair sharing a tender kiss on their big day.

© Instagram The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on 5 September

The pair, who tied the knot on 5 September 1992 at Mains Castle in Dundee, appeared in high spirits with Lorraine flashing a broad grin as her husband planted a kiss on her cheek.

For the fairytale ceremony, Lorraine rocked a bouffant wedding dress complete with puff sleeves and a V-neckline while Steve looked suave in a traditional Scottish kilt.

The 64-year-old has since spoken of her wedding dress regret. At the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners, Lorraine said: "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional."

She continued: "My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

In a touching tribute, Lorraine captioned her Instagram post: "Happy Anniversary @stevesmithdundee THIRTY TWO years you’ve put up with me! Love you."

The host's fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Heaping praise on the duo, one wrote: "Congratulations! Such a happy smile on your face," while a second penned: "Happy Anniversary... Love this pic!" and a third added: "Happy anniversary to you both. Wishing you many many more years of wedded bliss."

© Instagram The couple live in Buckinghamshire

Steve and Lorraine have been married for over 30 years and previously shared the secret to their happy marriage, telling Femail: "I say don't take each other for granted and make each other laugh."

The pair lived together in Dundee before relocating to Buckinghamshire in 2017 after their daughter Rosie flew the nest. Their decision to up sticks was primarily prompted by Lorraine's work commitments in London which has previously seen the star "travel up and down all the time".

© Shutterstock Lorraine and Steve share one daughter together

Their stunning riverside property, which is thought to be worth around £2 million, boasts an impressive kitchen, multiple bedrooms and a gorgeous sunlit conservatory. Outside, meanwhile, Lorraine and Steve's garden features its very own guest house for visiting friends and relatives.

Lorraine and Steve's family joy

The couple are currently on cloud nine following the arrival of their first granddaughter! Their daughter, Rosie, 30, welcomed her first child with her fiancé Steve back in August. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl Billie Kelly, Rosie told her Instagram followers at the time: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here - 29-08-2024."

"It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before.

© Instagram Rosie welcomed her daughter in August

"I'd heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."