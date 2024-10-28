Georgia Toffolo's £200k highly 'distinctive' engagement ring from BrewDog boss

Georgia Toffolo, aka 'Toff', was presented with a very unique engagement ring from James Watt filled with hidden meanings.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 30, excitedly showed off her custom diamond ring as she announced her happy news with a carousel of photos on Instagram, describing the proposal in Greece as "the best moment of my life so far."

© Instagram Georgia Toffolo shared loved-up Instagram photos with James Watt to announce their engagement

With BrewDog co-founder and former CEO James, 42, worth an estimated £262 million, he spared no expense on the three-stone ring with experts estimating it is worth around £200k.

Laura Taylor at Lorel Diamonds stated the "distinctive" ring is made up of a large marquise-cut diamond flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds – each with a special meaning.

© Instagram Toff showed off her three-diamond ring

She explained: "This [marquise] style is not only unique but also has historical significance, as marquise diamonds were originally commissioned by King Louis XV of France, making it a truly royal choice.

"The three-stone design holds a special meaning as well, said to symbolise the past, present, and future of a relationship."

While she estimated that James shelled out an impressive £200k for the sparkling design, she added: "If James opted for lab-grown diamonds, which aligns with his support for sustainability, the ring’s value would likely be closer to £80,000 ($100,000)."

Toff's love story with James

The couple began dating in 2023 and James proposed during a holiday in Greece with family members to celebrate Toff's 30th birthday.

© Instagram The former Made in Chelsea star and the Brewdog co-founder got engaged in Greece

Toff had previously gushed about their relationship in an interview with HELLO!: "I can't believe how lovely things are going and how happy we are. So maybe I have finally met my match."

She added that she got the canine seal of approval from her beloved dog Monty.

© Instagram The couple started dating in 2023

"But it's not a big deal if Monty likes you because Monty likes everyone," the former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner said.

"But this was super interesting. We got in last night – James was staying over – and I thought Monty was going to have a heart attack, he was vibrating with excitement. I said to James, 'He doesn't do that when I come through the front door'. But James walks in and he's like, 'Oh my God, here's my person!'"

