Dubai Princess confuses fans with photos alongside famous date after shock divorce

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has left fans asking about her love life after she appears to have formed a close bond with French Montana, three months after her shock divorce announcement.

Back in July, the Dubai royal took to Instagram to announce the end of her marriage with Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum.

© Instagram

Instead of an official announcement from the royal family, Mahra released an Instagram post that read: "Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Over the past week, she has been sharing photos alongside 'Unforgettable' rapper French Montana.

© Instagram

The pair were pictured at The Agenda in Dubai in co-ordinating chocolate brown outfits. French wore a brown suit and a white shirt with an open collar, while Sheikha Mahra looked stunning in a figure-hugging dress with embellished cuffs.

They chatted and laughed together on the front row before sitting down for a meal.

They also enjoyed an evening at Nammos earlier in the week and spent time stroking camels alongside Dr. Mahra Lutfi, but they haven't confirmed whether their relationship is personal or professional.

Mahra shut down romance rumours by posting photos of the event alongside the caption: "Business meetings with @hhshmahra & @frenchmontana X Miss UAE at @nammos.dubai.

"Xx Stay tuned… M1 official #divorce @mahram1.official #secrets of #dubai," referencing Mahra's perfume 'Divorce.'

However, the photos still sparked intrigue among Mahra and French's fans, especially since the royal's captions were simply the rapper's name next to love hearts.

Fans flocked to the comments section to write: "Something must be going on with these two," and: "What’s going on?"

Royal divorce

Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's daughter Mahra and her ex Sheikh Mana announced their engagement in March 2023 through the Arabian Royal Agency.

They got married in a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on 28 May 2023, before hosting a lavish wedding reception in Dubai the following month.

The pair welcomed a daughter named Mahra after her mother in May 2024.

© Instagram Sheikha Mahra welcomed her daughter in May 2024

Since the shock announcement, the royal has also removed all social media posts of Sheikh Mana, keeping her photos solely to updates about her philanthropic projects and her baby daughter.

MORE: King Charles to make major change to late mother's favourite 40,000-acre home