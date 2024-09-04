Lady Gaga shows off $500,000 engagement ring as she makes red carpet debut with fiance

No Joker – Lady Gaga's engagement ring is stunning. The diamond solitaire set in platinum reportedly set her fiance Michael Polansky back a cool $578,000 but it was worth every cent.

Lady Gaga inadvertently revealed she was engaged at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier in the summer, when she introduced Michael to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as "my fiancé" while the trio enjoyed a swimming event together.

Now, as the star celebrates the premiere of her new film Joker: Folie a Deux at the Venice Film Festival, Gaga is proudly showing off the ring

© Ernesto Ruscio It took center stage as part of her fit for the red carpet, as the singer turned actress wore an all-black custom Dior Haute Couture dress with a plunging velvet bodice and a contrasting silk and velvet voluminous skirt with over the top pleating.

© Ernesto Ruscio The ring is an eight-carat, oval-cut diamond solitaire set in platinum.

© Stefania D'Alessandro She paired her outfit with a 21-year-old lace Philip Treacy horned headpiece from his fall 2001 couture collection, matching Tiffany & Co. earrings and necklace, and a bracelet, and the always daring performer added silk platform heeled boots.



© Ernesto Ruscio It is unclear when Michael proposed, but Gaga was seen in April with the sparkler on her finger as she walked around West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

© Franco Origlia Gaga met Michael in 2019 and they sparked romance rumors in 2020 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

© Ernesto Ruscio Weeks later, they went public with their relationship with a weekend getaway in Miami for Super Bowl 2020, and Gaga even shared a sweet selfie they took while on a yacht. The COVID-19 pandemic bought them closer together, and he was by her side when Gaga performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C in 2021.



© Maria Moratti Michael is a 2006 Harvard graduate, and he is the co-founder of the Parker Foundation with Sean Parker, who previously founded tech firms Napster and Facebook. According to the website, the philanthropic organization "focuses on four areas: Life Sciences, Global Public Health, Civic Engagement and the Arts. We only work in areas where we have unique insight – where we feel we have something valuable to bring to the table."



© Franco Origlia Michael has also supported Gaga at various industry events, and her 38th birthday in March 2024 was another memorable occasion, as they dined with close friends at the famed Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

