Princess Kate's rule-breaking wedding guest dress was so unroyal

Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen are arguably some of the Princess of Wales' most trusted fashion labels, but before joining the royal family, Kate (nee Middleton) favoured a different designer – Issa.

The brand describes itself as symbolising "vibrant yet timeless femininity", and nowhere was that more evident than when she stepped out for Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sarah Louise Stourton's nuptials in 2011.

© Mirrorpix Kate attended Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Sarah Louise Stourton's wedding in January 2011 in an Issa dress and velvet jacket

Just months before her royal wedding with Prince William, all eyes were on the future queen who took the opportunity for one final fashion rebellion. Kate was pictured looking glamorous in a grey mini dress with a plunging illusion neckline and a pleated skirt.

To keep the cool weather at bay, she layered a black velvet Libelula coat over the top which accentuated her waist with an embellished clasp and highlighted the unroyal neckline.

Pink heels decorated with bows and a black fascinator were her accessories of choice, while her sapphire and diamond engagement ring previously belonging to the late Princess Diana completed her look.

Beauty-wise, the 29-year-old wore her long brunette hair in soft curls and defined her eyes with black eyeliner – a bold look she has since swapped for soft brown eyeshadow.

Wedding guests

© Ikon Pictures/Niraj Tanna/Shutterstock Kate joined Princes William and Harry at the wedding

Kate joined a number of other royal guests at the wedding, including her fiancé Prince William and future brother-in-law Prince Harry, who had attended an ushers' lunch at a local pub before the service.

As he prepared to travel to the wedding reception at Allerton Park, near Harrowgate, William jokingly commented on his upcoming wedding. He was heard telling locals: "It's not my wedding yet."

Issa's royal connection

© Getty Kate wore an Issa dress to her engagement photocall with Prince William in 2010

Issa was the brand the Princess of Wales chose for her engagement photocall in 2010. The then little-known British fashion label was catapulted to fame after Kate wore the £430 'Sapphire London' wrap dress designed by Issa's founder and former creative director Rio-born Daniella Helayel.

Kate went on to wear several more items from Issa, including a bird-print black dress and a purple ruched jersey dress during a visit to Ottawa in June 2011 alongside her new husband William.

The rapid surge in popularity worldwide would normally signal success, but the brand couldn't keep up with demand and Daniella left in 2013 before Issa closed its doors in 2015.

The Princess of Wales (pictured in Canada in 2011) catapulted the brand into the spotlight

Daniella recalled to the Daily Mail: "Issa was a niche brand; we had a loyal following, but in 2008 and 2009 we were in serious financial trouble. When Kate wore that dress everything changed."

She said the attention following the royal engagement was "bonkers", adding: "I had a great business, which I'd built up on my own over a decade. To watch it evaporate was heartbreaking. I took two years out and didn't design a thing. It was too painful."

