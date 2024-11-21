Pippa Middleton's plunging butterfly mini dress everyone missed before royal wedding

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton became a style icon the moment she stepped out in her Alexander McQueen cowl-neck bridesmaid dress at the royal wedding in 2011, but she had begun making waves in the fashion industry years earlier.

While the focus was firmly on Prince William's then-girlfriend, Pippa was often pictured showing off her style credentials as she made solo appearances at chic events. One example was the Reuben Foundation & Virgin Unite Haiti Fundraiser at Altitude 360 in May 2010, one year before the Prince and Princess of Wales got married.

© Dave M. Benett Pippa rocked a dove grey mini dress at Altitude 360 in May 2010

Pippa donned a dove grey mini dress with a low V-beck, an embellished neckline and a fitted waist leading to a flowing skirt. She accessorised with shimmering sheer tights and black heels that matched her clutch bag.

Her dark brunette hair fell in an effortless style that both she and her elder sister have become known for, with soft layers falling to her shoulders and face-framing strands around her cheekbones.

Bridesmaid dress

© Getty James Matthews' wife gained recognition as a style icon after her appearance as Kate's bridesmaid

While the world was enthralled by Kate's lace wedding dress in April 2011, Pippa did not foresee her role in the royal wedding causing such a huge reaction.

"[The attention] was completely unexpected," she told NBC. "You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train."

The Princess of Wales' sister looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen dress

Pippa described it as both "flattering" and "embarrassing."

She continued: "It’s actually still in my wardrobe at home I haven't worn it since. But I think I'll just keep it there... I think it's the sort of thing that I'm sure I'll bring out if someone wanted to see it or my children one day want to see it. Then I'll show them."

Pippa's style evolution

© Getty Kate and Pippa were often pictured out together before the royal wedding

As she entered the spotlight in the early 2010s, Pippa favoured tailored blazers, skinny jeans, and on-trend fitted dresses.

Since then, the 41-year-old – who is now married to hedge fund James Matthews – has gradually moved to longer hemlines and a modern, sophisticated wardrobe.

In 2012, she made headlines for her bright pink jeans which she teamed with a collared shirt, double-breasted blazer and black accessories.

© Getty Pippa looked elegant at the King's coronation in 2023

Fast-forward to 2023 and she attended the King's coronation in a pale yellow coat dress by royal-approved designer Claire Mischevani featuring an ultra-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette.

