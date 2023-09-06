Why Princess Kate's family have double celebrations this week

The Princess of Wales has a special week ahead of her, with several big family celebrations taking place within a couple of days.

On 6 September, Kate will be celebrating her sister Pippa Middleton's 40th birthday, alongside her brother James and parents Carole and Michael. The family live in a similar part of the country, with Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their children Arthur, Grace and Rose residing in a stunning home in Berkshire, while James and his pregnant wife Alizee Thevenet are also enjoying the countryside life in Berkshire. Both are in the same county as Carole and Michael's home, Bucklebury Manor.

© Getty Pippa Middleton turns 40 on 6 September

However, Princess Kate, her husband Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in 2022, which is around 30 miles away from the Middletons.

It's not known whether Pippa will throw a party for her milestone birthday, but no doubt the family will get together to celebrate – possibly at a weekend since the UK summer school holidays have come to an end.

Days after Pippa's birthday, James will be marking his second wedding anniversary with Alizee. The couple got married in Bormes-les-Mimosas in the south of France on 11 September 2021, two years after announcing their engagement. They had planned to get married in May 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way.

"There are three important things for a good party: good music, good food and wine, and wonderful people. We were lucky enough to have all three," Kate's younger brother exclusively told HELLO! of his intimate wedding.

© Getty The Middletons have two family celebrations this week

James and Alizee shared their wedding day with their dogs Ella and Mabel and their close family members. One person sadly missing from the celebrations was Alizée's father, who passed away a few months before she tied the knot.

Alizee looked beautiful in her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress, which she wore for her 1980 wedding with Michael. Features included an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a frilled neckline and embroidered detailing.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Alizee told HELLO!. "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

© Getty James and Alizee are expecting their first child

The entrepreneur and the financial analyst were pictured partying with their friends at their evening reception. As James whisked Alizee into a classic dip, the hemline of her flowing boho wedding dress raised a few inches to reveal her unconventional Converse trainers!

